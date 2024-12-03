Quant Mutual Fund to get new CEO as it strengthens leadership team

Quant Mutual Fund has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) to head the asset management firm, the company announced on Tuesday.

However, the fund house has not revealed the name. The new CEO will likely take charge by April 2025, according to the company.

The strengthening of the leadership team, which follows search-and-seizure operations by the market regulator Sebi in June, points to a shift in the management approach towards institutionalisation.

Currently, founder Sandeep Tandon holds both the CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) positions.

In its latest factsheet, Quant MF listed six other senior-level hirings in recent months. These include appointments for the positions of CFO, CCO, head of investor services, and head of operations. The company has also hired a consultant to review the processes at the AMC.

"Our endeavour remains to continue generating superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors, backed by our dynamic style of money management. As we move forward, we will invest further in expanding our teams and capabilities. We shall devote ourselves to further fortification of our infrastructure and investment in the expansion of our team," the fund house said.