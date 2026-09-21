Home / Finance / News / RBI OMOs reduce liquidity to ₹6 trn; GST outflows help absorb surplus

RBI OMOs reduce liquidity to ₹6 trn; GST outflows help absorb surplus

The increase in currency in circulation and the rise in reserve requirements as the deposit base expands could absorb a part of the surplus over the coming months

RBI
premium
| Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s measures to absorb liquidity through bond sales have been gaining traction, with the banking system’s net liquidity falling to a surplus of around ₹6 trillion from a record high of over ₹11 trillion and the weigh¬ted average call rate aligning with the policy repo rate, market participants said.
 
The overnight WACR — the operating target of the RBI’s monetary policy — settled at 5.24 per cent on Monday, against the previous close of 4.92 per cent as the central’s open market operation (OMO) sales and goods and services tax (GST)-related outflows helped absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system. The RBI decided to conduct the OMOs of bond sales to soak up surplus liquidity starting September 18. 
 
The net liquidity in the banking system hovered around ₹6 trillion between Friday and Sunday, according to the latest data released by the RBI. The liquidity had peaked at ₹11.16 trillion during the first week of September.
 
The second OMO auction today received robust demand with bids worth ₹84,942 crore against a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore.
 
“Mostly the OMO has had a bit of an impact, and the GST outflow has also been there. So, I think it is a mix of both. The call rate is actually closer to the repo rate and aligned with it,” said a senior executive at a primary dealership. 
 
The RBI has announced OMO sales worth ₹1 trillion for September as it seeks to withdraw a part of the durable liquidity surplus that had built up following large foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), inflows under its dollar-rupee swap window which opened on June 8 and closed ahead of schedule on August 31 this year. The central bank has also conducted longer-tenor variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations to absorb the more temporary component of the surplus.
 
Market participants said the improvement in money-market rates would need to be assessed over the coming weeks as liquidity conditions could change with the reversal of some month-end outflows and further OMO operations.
 
“Whether the levels will hold at these levels or whether it is further going down after the further OMOs, we have to see,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Another OMO could be considered if liquidity remains elevated,” the person added.
 
Bank treasury officials said another OMO of around ₹1 trillion could be sufficient over the coming months, while a further reduction in liquidity could come from the increase in currency in circulation (CIC) and cash reserve requirements as the deposit base expands.
 
Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, said the durable liquidity surplus which is currently around ₹13 trillion could take until the second quarter of 2027-28 (Q2FY28) to be absorbed.
 
The increase in currency in circulation (CiC) and the rise in reserve requirements as the deposit base expands could absorb a part of the surplus over the coming months.
 
Gupta said the RBI is likely to use OMO sales and sell-buy swaps to deal with the more durable component of excess liquidity. While the central bank has already conducted short-term sell-buy swaps, longer-tenor swaps could also be considered.
 
The liquidity withdrawal is taking place against a challenging backdrop for the government bond market. Net supply of government securities (gsecs) and state development loans (SDLs) is estimated at ₹12.5 trillion in the second half (H2) FY27, compared with ₹9.2 trillion in H1. Demand for gsecs and SDLs could fall short of supply by around ₹4 trillion in FY27, said experts.
 
Additional OMO sales by the RBI could add to the supply pressure, particularly at a time when foreign portfolio investor (FPI) demand for government bonds has slowed down.
 
Market participants said the 10-year government bond yield could move towards 7-7.25 per cent amid higher supply, possible monetary tightening and elevated global bond yields.
 
The yield on the 10 year bond ended at 7.05 per cent on Monday, down 2 basis points from its previous close. 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FinMin asks PSB chiefs to limit impact of proposed 3-day bank strike

Govt should retain zero-fee UPI for few more years: NITI Aayog's former VC

$127 bn foreign currency deposit mobilisation boost to Indian banks: S&P

Premium

UPI pads up at the crease: From free play to revenue with new MDR regime

FinMin to meet bankers ahead of three-day staff strike next week

Topics :RBIopen market operationsLiquidity

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Next Story