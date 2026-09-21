RBI OMOs reduce liquidity to ₹6 trn; GST outflows help absorb surplus

“Whether the levels will hold at these levels or whether it is further going down after the further OMOs, we have to see,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Another OMO could be considered if liquidity remains elevated,” the person added.
Bank treasury officials said another OMO of around ₹1 trillion could be sufficient over the coming months, while a further reduction in liquidity could come from the increase in currency in circulation (CIC) and cash reserve requirements as the deposit base expands.
Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, said the durable liquidity surplus which is currently around ₹13 trillion could take until the second quarter of 2027-28 (Q2FY28) to be absorbed.