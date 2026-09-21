RBI OMOs reduce liquidity to ₹6 trn; GST outflows help absorb surplus

The overnight WACR — the operating target of the RBI’s monetary policy — settled at 5.24 per cent on Monday, against the previous close of 4.92 per cent as the central’s open market operation (OMO) sales and goods and services tax (GST)-related outflows helped absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system. The RBI decided to conduct the OMOs of bond sales to soak up surplus liquidity starting September 18.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s measures to absorb liquidity through bond sales have been gaining traction, with the banking system’s net liquidity falling to a surplus of around ₹6 trillion from a record high of over ₹11 trillion and the weigh¬ted average call rate aligning with the policy repo rate, market participants said.

“Mostly the OMO has had a bit of an impact, and the GST outflow has also been there. So, I think it is a mix of both. The call rate is actually closer to the repo rate and aligned with it,” said a senior executive at a primary dealership.

The net liquidity in the banking system hovered around ₹6 trillion between Friday and Sunday, according to the latest data released by the RBI. The liquidity had peaked at ₹11.16 trillion during the first week of September.

Market participants said the improvement in money-market rates would need to be assessed over the coming weeks as liquidity conditions could change with the reversal of some month-end outflows and further OMO operations.

The RBI has announced OMO sales worth ₹1 trillion for September as it seeks to withdraw a part of the durable liquidity surplus that had built up following large foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), inflows under its dollar-rupee swap window which opened on June 8 and closed ahead of schedule on August 31 this year. The central bank has also conducted longer-tenor variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations to absorb the more temporary component of the surplus.

“Whether the levels will hold at these levels or whether it is further going down after the further OMOs, we have to see,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Another OMO could be considered if liquidity remains elevated,” the person added.

Bank treasury officials said another OMO of around ₹1 trillion could be sufficient over the coming months, while a further reduction in liquidity could come from the increase in currency in circulation (CIC) and cash reserve requirements as the deposit base expands.