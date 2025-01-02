Rupee hits record low of 85.76 against dollar despite RBI intervention

The rupee further weakened against the dollar on Thursday, hitting another record closing low of 85.76/$, compared to the previous close of 85.65/$.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to sell dollars at the 85.78 level, which temporarily pulled the Indian unit up to 85.67 during afternoon trades. However, the currency weakened again to close at a new low.

State-run banks were spotted selling dollars to the tune of $800 million to $1 billion, traders said.

“The dollar has strengthened, and crude oil prices have risen. We might see some more pressure by January 15 as Donald Trump will assume office. The RBI was there with banks protecting against excess volatility,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “They could have sold around $800 million to $1 billion,” he added.

The RBI has been active in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility, which has slowed the pace of depreciation. It net sold about $9.26 billion in October, according to the latest data, which is released with a two-month lag.

“RBI’s FX policy could turn less interventionist and allow the INR to adjust weaker, even as the RBI is unlikely to let the INR go completely,” Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note. The rupee may drop to 88.50 per dollar by December due to disappointing direct investment inflows and weak goods exports, according to the note. MUFG has turned more cautious on the rupee, as they were earlier expecting the currency to fall to 86 by December 2025.

The rupee has depreciated 2.8 per cent in 2024—its seventh straight year of weakening against the dollar.

Also Read

Dealers said the currency might breach the 86/$ mark in the next few days.

“The rupee might breach 86 per dollar in the next 2–3 sessions as the Dollar Index moves past the 108.30 mark,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

“Today, the RBI intervened at the 85.78 per dollar level, but the rupee depreciated again to close around 85.76 per dollar. The depreciation bias is there, and it will continue until Trump officially takes charge,” he added.

The central bank has short positions in the forward segment of $60 billion, dealers estimated. This means the central bank has to buy dollars to square off these positions, which, in turn, will put further pressure on the Indian unit. The foreign exchange reserves have fallen by around $60 billion in the last three months as the central bank used the reserves to slow the currency’s depreciation.