Shallow rate hike cycle likely to still test borrowers this time

“During Covid, interest rates had fallen to historic lows, with the repo rate coming down to around 4 per cent. When rates were subsequently raised to more normal levels, the increase appeared much sharper. We are unlikely to see a similar scale of increase in the current cycle. Even at the extreme, the cumulative hike may be limited to 50-75 basis points, with the repo rate potentially reaching 6.5 per cent. If inflation is running at 5-6 per cent, the real increase in borrowing costs is considerably lower than the nominal increase might suggest,” he said.