AI Express sale: Domestic fares from ₹1,850, international from ₹5,355

Air India Express on Monday rolled out its monthly, ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network. Travellers can book fares starting from ₹1,950 on domestic routes and ₹5,590 on international routes.

Flight bookings at these special fares can be made on the airline’s website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st January 2026. Additionally, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) starting from ₹1,850 for domestic routes and from ₹5,355 on international routes.

The special fares are valid for domestic travel from 12th January to 10th October 2026, and for international travel from 12th January to 31st October 2026.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made on the airline’s mobile app. Guests can also enjoy Zero Convenience Fees on the website for payments made via net banking. Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates – ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights. The airline's website offers deals for loyalty members, including 25% off Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot Meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services. Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on flight bookings made on the airline’s own website and mobile app.