Apartment spanning three floors sold in Mumbai's BKC for Rs 99 crore

A triplex is a type of residential property that spans three levels or floors within a single building. In a triplex, these floors are connected by internal staircases or private elevators, providing residents with a multi-floor living experience.

The triplex has been purchased in a building named Signature Island constructed by listed real estate developer Suntech Realty, documents accessed by IndexpTap.com show.

The document also revealed that the apartment was sold for Rs 55,800 per sq ft and includes 10 car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on January 10, 2025 for which a stamp duty of Rs 5.94 crore was paid along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000, according to the documents.

The triplex measures 11,295 sq ft, along with additional area of 4,834 sq ft.

The educational management company has purchased this apartment on the 15th habitable floor of a ready-to-move-in super-premium residential tower.

The luxurious triplex, which spans multiple floors, offers panoramic views of the city skyline and is situated in one of BKC’s most prestigious residential towers. BKC, renowned for its commercial significance and proximity to key business and financial hubs, has long been one of Mumbai's prime real estate hotspots. The area is home to some of the city's top multinational companies, high-end residential buildings, and exclusive commercial properties. Gautam Adani, Vikram Pandit, Gunit Chaddha, Mihir Doshi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ashok Wadhwa and Sonam Kapoor have also bought an apartment in the same project.

