11 banks in India currently offer 8% and above interest on FDs: Full list

At least 11 banks are currently offering an interest rate of 8 per cent or more in India right now, as per data shared by Paisabazaar. Here is a table summarizing the banks and their respective rates: Among the highest fixed deposit rates available in India right now, small finance banks dominate the scene. NorthEast Small Finance Bank offers the most competitive rate, providing 9.00% per annum for a tenure of 546 days to 1111 days. This is closely followed by Unity Small Finance Bank, which also offers a 9.00% interest rate for 1001 days. These small finance banks are consistently offering rates higher than most private and public sector banks, making them a popular choice for risk-averse investors.

Small finance banks are often favored for their higher rates compared to larger financial institutions. The highest FD rates being offered are as follows:

NorthEast Small Finance Bank: 9.00% for 546 days to 1111 days

Unity Small Finance Bank: 9.00% for 1001 days

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 8.60% for Above 2 years to 3 years

Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 1 year to 3 years

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: 8.50% for 2 years to 3 years; 1500 days

Equitas Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 888 days

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 12 months

Private Sector Banks: Competitive Yet Slightly Lower Rates

Private sector banks offer competitive FD rates, especially for specific tenures.

Bandhan Bank: 8.05% for 1-year tenure

IDFC First Bank: 7.90% for 400 to 500 days

RBL Bank: 8.00% for 500 days

DCB Bank: 8.05% for 19 months to 20 months

IndusInd Bank: 7.99% for 1 year 5 months to less than 1 year 6 months

HDFC Bank: 7.40% for 4 years 7 months (55 months)

ICICI Bank: 7.25% for 15 months to 2 years

Public Sector Banks: Stable and Reliable Options

Public sector banks, while generally offering lower interest rates compared to their private counterparts, still provide stability and security for investors.

Bank of Maharashtra: 7.45% for 366 days

Central Bank of India: 7.50% for 1111 or 3333 days

Bank of Baroda: 7.30% for 400 days - Bob Utsav

Bank of India: 7.30% for 400 days

Canara Bank: 7.40% for 3 years to less than 5 years

Indian Bank: 7.30% for 400 days - IND SUPER

Union Bank of India: 7.30% for 456 days

Foreign Banks:

Deutsche Bank: 8.00% for Above 1 year to 3 years

HSBC Bank: 7.50% for 601 to 699 days

Standard Chartered Bank: 7.50% for 1 year to 375 days

FD Rates Have Increased, but Post-Tax Returns Are Still Low

Fixed Deposit (FD) rates have been on the rise in India recently, with many banks offering better pre-tax returns. However, despite these improvements in FD interest rates, post-tax returns remain relatively low for many investors. Here’s why:

Pre-Tax Returns: These are the interest rates paid by banks on FDs before accounting for taxes. This rate reflects the total earnings an investor can expect from the FD, without considering tax deductions.

Post-Tax Returns: These are the returns after deducting tax on the interest earned. In India, FD interest is taxable, and investors in the highest tax bracket can end up paying significant taxes on their FD interest income. This deduction reduces the actual return investors receive.

Example Analysis: