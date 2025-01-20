At 30%, Delhi-NCR sees highest increase in housing prices in 2024

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR have appreciated the most among seven major Indian cities with rates rising by an average 30 per cent during 2024 due to a steep hike in input cost, according to real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

The 30% surge was driven by a mix of factors, including the region’s robust demand for housing, particularly in premium and luxury segments, along with the rising cost of materials and construction. Anarock noted that Delhi-NCR recorded the "highest yearly jump of 30 per cent in average residential price --"from Rs 5,800 per sq ft in 2023 to nearly Rs 7,550 per sq ft in 2024." The sharp increase in housing prices in Delhi-NCR was despite higher supply and a marginal fall in sales during the 2024 calendar year.

The demand for quality homes in Delhi-NCR continues to rise, thanks to the region's rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) looking for top-tier residential properties.

The top seven cities are Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. According to ANAROCK Research, the average residential price in the top 7 cities jumped by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, from Rs 7,080 per sq. ft. to Rs 8,590 per sq. ft. This increase reflects the ongoing recovery and expansion of the real estate sector.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also saw significant price growth in 2024, with a 21% increase in residential prices. The average price per square foot went up from Rs 13,700 in Q4 2023 to Rs 16,600 in Q4 2024.

Bengaluru, another key city, saw a 28% price hike, with prices jumping from Rs 6,550 per sq. ft. in Q4 2023 to Rs 8,380 per sq. ft. in Q4 2024. The city's thriving tech industry and the influx of tech professionals and entrepreneurs have been key drivers behind the surge in demand for upscale, modern homes.

In Hyderabad, prices also surged by 27%, from Rs 5,750 per sq. ft. in 2023 to Rs 7,300 per sq. ft. in 2024. Hyderabad’s real estate market has been buoyed by the city’s rapid growth as an IT and business services hub, with both residential and commercial real estate sectors benefiting from increased demand.

Cities like Pune and Chennai experienced more moderate price increases, with Pune seeing a 14% rise, from Rs 6,750 per sq. ft. to Rs 7,720, and Chennai registering a 14% increase as well, from Rs 5,950 to Rs 6,790. These cities continue to attract a mix of buyers looking for both affordable and premium properties, especially as they benefit from economic growth and urban expansion.