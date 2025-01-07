Signature Global records its highest 9-month pre-sales at Rs 8,670 crore

Signature Global, based in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), recorded its highest-ever nine-month pre-sales at Rs 8,670 crore during the first nine months of the financial year 2025 (9M FY25). The pre-sales marked a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 178 per cent.

The company’s pre-sales for the third quarter of FY25 (Q3 FY25) stood at Rs 2,770 crore, up 120 per cent Y-o-Y. With this, the company has achieved 87 per cent of its sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY25.

According to the company statement, a significant portion of the 9M FY25 pre-sales came from the successful launches of ‘Daxin Vistas,’ a mid-income housing project in Sohna; ‘Titanium SPR’ and ‘Twin Tower DXP,’ premium group housing projects in Gurugram; and ‘City of Colours,’ a plotted development project located on National Highway 48.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, "By aligning our strategy with market trends and focusing on delivering value through premium and mid-range housing, we have reached another important milestone.”

Moreover, the company’s collections for 9M FY25 rose by 54 per cent to Rs 3,210 crore, while the Q3 FY25 collections stood at Rs 1,080 crore, up 40 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s average pre-sales realisation for 9M FY25 increased to Rs 12,565 per square foot (sq ft) compared to Rs 11,762 per sq ft in FY24.

Additionally, at the end of 9M FY25, the company's net debt reduced to Rs 720 crore from Rs 1,160 crore in FY24.