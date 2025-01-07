Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Signature Global records its highest 9-month pre-sales at Rs 8,670 crore

Signature Global records its highest 9-month pre-sales at Rs 8,670 crore

The company's pre-sales for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 2,770 crore, up 120 per cent YoY

Signature Global
Photo: X@signatureglobal
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Signature Global, based in the Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), recorded its highest-ever nine-month pre-sales at Rs 8,670 crore during the first nine months of the financial year 2025 (9M FY25). The pre-sales marked a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 178 per cent.
 
The company’s pre-sales for the third quarter of FY25 (Q3 FY25) stood at Rs 2,770 crore, up 120 per cent Y-o-Y. With this, the company has achieved 87 per cent of its sales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY25.
 
According to the company statement, a significant portion of the 9M FY25 pre-sales came from the successful launches of ‘Daxin Vistas,’ a mid-income housing project in Sohna; ‘Titanium SPR’ and ‘Twin Tower DXP,’ premium group housing projects in Gurugram; and ‘City of Colours,’ a plotted development project located on National Highway 48.
 
Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, said, "By aligning our strategy with market trends and focusing on delivering value through premium and mid-range housing, we have reached another important milestone.”
 
Moreover, the company’s collections for 9M FY25 rose by 54 per cent to Rs 3,210 crore, while the Q3 FY25 collections stood at Rs 1,080 crore, up 40 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company’s average pre-sales realisation for 9M FY25 increased to Rs 12,565 per square foot (sq ft) compared to Rs 11,762 per sq ft in FY24.
 
Additionally, at the end of 9M FY25, the company's net debt reduced to Rs 720 crore from Rs 1,160 crore in FY24.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

Getty Images to buy Shutterstock to create $3.7 bn visual content company

REC looks to sell Rs 2,848 cr bad loans in Corporate Power with 98% haircut

Meta replaces fact-checking programme in US with 'Community Notes' model

Tata Digital enters retail investment with fixed deposits marketplace

Topics :Signature GlobalReal Estate Housing sales

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story