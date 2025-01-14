Germany's new digital visa portal offers opportunities for Indian workers

Germany has launched a digital platform for visa applications, replacing traditional paperwork with a streamlined online process. The system, developed over two years, is now operational across all 167 visa sections of German missions worldwide.

The portal caters to 28 categories of national visas, including those for work, education, training, and family reunification. This development comes as Germany faces an acute shortage of skilled workers in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a press release.

She noted that outdated paper-based processes and long waiting times deter skilled professionals. “At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure. And that is exactly what the Consular Services Portal is,” Baerbock added.

Describing the reform as “a real administrative revolution,” she said it places Germany among Europe’s leaders in immigration policy innovation.

Future enhancements to the system

The Federal Foreign Office plans to introduce further updates, including features allowing families to apply together and through authorised representatives.

India’s role in filling Germany’s skilled labour gap

Germany’s skilled worker shortage offers significant opportunities for Indian professionals. With 273,000 people of Indian origin already in Germany, Indians form the second-largest South, South East, East, or Central Asian community in the country after Afghans.

In response to labour shortages, Germany announced plans to issue 200,000 professional visas in 2024, a 10% increase from previous years. Of these, 90,000 visas will be earmarked for Indian workers, a substantial rise from the current 20,000 cap.

During a recent visit to India, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reinforced Germany’s openness to Indian professionals. “The message is that Germany is open for skilled workers,” Scholz said. He highlighted the contributions of Indians in sectors such as healthcare, IT, and nursing, with nearly 250,000 Indians currently residing in Germany.

Government statistics reveal a steady increase in skilled Indian workers. As of February 2024, 137,000 Indians hold skilled positions in Germany, up from 23,000 in 2015, according to the Federal Labour Ministry.