Saudi Arabia tightens work visa rules for Indians: Here's what changes

Are you an Indian worker planning to apply for a Saudi work visa? From tomorrow, January 14, Indian workers applying for a work visa to Saudi Arabia will need to complete a pre-verification of their professional and academic qualifications.

Indians form the second-largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, after Bangladesh, with over 2.4 million residents, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The pre-verification requirement was first proposed six months ago as part of Saudi Arabia’s labour sector reforms, in line with its Vision 2030 plan. The kingdom’s broader reforms aim to introduce what officials have described as “more flexible employment contracts” for expatriates.

Stricter certification processes for specific professions are also part of the updated framework.

As per a circular issued by the Saudi mission in India “professional verification procedures for issuing work visas will be implemented from January 14.”

Therefore, professional verification will become one of the mandatory requirements for issuing work visas, it added.

Rule updates for residency and visas

Meanwhile, the country has also announced a rule upgrade for expats renewing their Iqama, or residency permits, and extending exit and re-entry visas. In a post on X, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced that dependents of expats as well as domestic workers located outside the kingdom can now renew their Iqama.

Expats outside Saudi can also extend the period of single or multiple exit and re-entry visas.

Here's how Indians can apply for Saudi Arabi work visa:

1. Secure a Job Offer: Obtain employment from a Saudi-based company willing to act as your sponsor.

2. Receive an Invitation Letter: Your employer will provide an official invitation letter, certified by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Saudi Chamber of Commerce.

3. Prepare Necessary Documents: Gather the following:

A passport valid for at least six months with two blank pages.

Completed visa application form.

Two recent passport-sized photographs with a white background.

Signed employment contract.

Attested educational and professional certificates.

Medical certificate confirming fitness for work.

Police clearance certificate.

4. Submit Visa Application: Present your application and documents to the nearest Saudi embassy or consulate.

5. Pay Visa Fees: The fees vary depending on the visa type:

Single-entry work visa: SAR 2,000 (approximately Rs 43,800).

Multiple-entry work visa: SAR 3,000 (approximately Rs 65,700).

One-year work visa: SAR 5,000 (approximately Rs 1,09,500).

Two-year work visa: SAR 7,000 (approximately Rs 1,53,300).

6. Obtain Health Insurance: Employers typically cover the cost of health insurance, which is mandatory for foreign workers.

7. Await Processing: Visa processing usually takes 1 to 3 weeks.

8. Travel to Saudi Arabia: Upon visa approval, you can enter Saudi Arabia and commence employment.

9. Apply for Residence Permit (Iqama): Within 90 days of arrival, your employer will assist in obtaining an Iqama, allowing you to reside and work in Saudi Arabia legally.