Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

In a significant real estate transaction, Rishabh Family Trust, with Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees, has acquired a land parcel in Pune’s Koregaon Park locality for Rs 72 crore, according to a report by Square Yards.

The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (approximately 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, according to Square Yards. The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 square meters (approximately 16,079.68 square feet). The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory.

Rajivnayan Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto since 2005 and a pivotal figure in the company, is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto and a stalwart of Indian industry. Under Rajiv Bajaj’s leadership, Bajaj Auto introduced the Pulsar range of motorcycles, which played a transformative role in reviving the company and positioning it as a prominent player in the two-wheeler market.

The deal, registered in December 2024, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Koregaon Park is renowned for its luxury bungalows, trendy cafes, boutique stores, and vibrant lifestyle, making it a sought-after destination for high-end real estate investments. Its central location, proximity to Pune’s airport, and robust connectivity further enhance its appeal.

Bajaj Group, founded in 1926 by Jamnalal Bajaj in Mumbai, has grown into an Indian multinational conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio. With a market capitalization of approximately Rs. 14 lakh crore (around USD 167 billion), the group encompasses 40 companies and employs nearly 1,00,000 individuals. Its offerings span motorized two- and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, financial services, insurance, special alloys, and more.