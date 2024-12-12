'Tis the season: How to get luxuriously creative with your Christmas decor

This year, the Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi celebrated the magic of Christmas with a 22-foot-tall Christmas tree crafted by 70 skilled Indian artisans and made from 5,000 paper fans. Conceptualised by Nehmat Mongia, the tree embodied the theme #WinterOfJoy, reflecting the timeless spirit of togetherness and festive cheer this time of the year.

"This year's Christmas Tree is more than just a decoration; it's a symbol of our commitment to local artistry and sustainable practices,” said Meena Bhatia, vice president & general manager, Le Meridien New Delhi. “We're thrilled to share the magic of the season with our guests and the community through this beautiful installation ....”

That’s all good as far as hotels go but what about homes? What is the essence of Christmas décor for home? It lies in creating a warm, joyful, and inviting atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the season.

One of the core elements that defines Christmas décor is the celebration of light. Christmas festivities are rooted in the symbolic use of light to dispel darkness and signify hope. This is why candles, fairy lights, lanterns, and star-of-David-shaped illuminations are central to the festive decor.

Connection to nature or the use of natural elements like evergreen foliage, pinecones, berries, and wood connects the festive spirit to the earth, grounding the celebration in simplicity and beauty.

Christmas trees are also an integral part of the home décor. Ferns & Petals (FNP) has an extensive collection available in a variety of sizes, starting at 3 feet, and inclusive of basic decorations. For those seeking a grander statement, their fully customised and decorated Christmas trees can range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the level of detail and embellishments. These trees are not just for the season’s display, they can also serve as permanent decorative fixtures in your home. Other than traditional green Christmas trees, they also offer a range of artificial trees, with offbeat colors like shades of pink and white. Cheery elements like baubles, ribbons, bells, and stockings add some playful charm to the set-up.

“This year FNP Flagship is seeing a higher demand for festive décor,” said Meeta Gutgutia, co-founder of FNP. “We offer an extensive range of floral and non-floral décor options for Christmas celebrations. ... Among the most sought-after choices this season are holly (featuring red berries surrounded by green leaves) and Poinsettia flowers."

She added that there is a growing demand for Christmas elements paired with red and white candles, creating centrepieces and table décor that showcase the festive spirit. Another popular design element is the use of big bows, particularly in classic red and gold tones, which add a touch of sophistication. For wreaths and garlands, FNP offers custom designs starting at Rs 5,000.

Infuse fun elements with unique serveware

Photo: Plate & Peonie The use of Christmas-themed serveware — such as plates, bowls, platters, and glasses adorned with festive motifs like holly, snowflakes, or Santa — elevates the dining experience. Plate & Peonie’s barware collection, featuring statement-making snowflake-shaped wine stoppers or Orange Tree’s offerings of serveware, including cake stands, platters, vases, and candleholders, are a case in point.

Their handcrafted cake stands are perfect for creating layered displays featuring candles, ornaments, or even winter-inspired floral arrangements. The Sierra Square Platter, with its contemporary aesthetic, can serve as a chic base for a cheese platter or even as a centrepiece adorned with holiday greens and fairy lights. These can be paired with exquisite candleholders and vases to craft a cozy, festive environment filled with light and charm.

Keeping it personal

Photo: AdobeStock A personal touch is another hallmark of Christmas décor. Handmade or personalised ornaments, family heirlooms, and DIY crafts infuse the decor with individuality and love, making the celebration uniquely yours.

Photo: AdobeStock Paper ornaments such as stars, snowflakes, or Christmas trees using colorful craft paper or old newspaper is always a fun idea. “In a world dominated by mass-produced items, there’s something truly special about owning decor pieces that is an artistic ode to the craftsmen, and tells a story,” says Nidhi Jaiswal, co-founder of the Delhi-based Design Gaatha. “Handcrafted products, with their unique textures, intricate patterns, and timeless appeal, bring warmth, character, and authenticity to any space. Artisanal creations—whether handwoven, hand-painted, or hand-embroidered—are not just objects; they are pieces of art that infuse soul into your home.”

You can even use some upcycled décor. Repurpose old saris or dupattas to wrap gifts or as backdrops for a Christmas corner.

Not just a white Christmas

Photo: AdobeStock Using red and green in-home décor for winter and Christmas decor is a timeless way to celebrate the festive season. These colours symbolise the warmth, joy, and traditional spirit of the holiday. Add red and green throw pillows or blankets to your sofa. You can add small pieces of décor such as the Chevron Roses Decor Plate from India Circus or Fuchsia Lattice Treasures One Seater Pouffe, that can be used as a spare chair or a footrest, depending on the number of visitors you're expecting.

Also consider transforming your outdoor spaces whether it’s a terrace, garden, or patio into winter wonderlands with sculptural elements, such as Stone Art’s signature reindeer figurine and such like.

PRICE CHART Ultimately, the essence of Christmas decor is about transforming your space into a haven of joy, love, and hope, reminding us of the beauty of giving and the power of togetherness. Convert you home to a holiday home for a bit and embrace the festive spirit in style.

Live It Up This Christmas Item and Brand Name Price (Rs) Customised real Christmas tree from Ferns & Petals 1,50,000 12 ft Luxury Spruce Christmas tree by Trinity India 70,500 72 pcs Luxury Christmas decorations set (silver) by Trinity India 6,450 Chevron Palms Animal Wooden Bench by India Circus 13,499 Olive cocktail picks with gold pot by Plate & Peonie 10,266 Snow reindeer showpiece (white, L) by Nestasia 7,500 Laurel wreath decor showpiece (L) by Nestasia 9,450 Snowflake cocktail picks (set of 6) by Plate & Peonie 7,007