Unlimited rewards: ICICI Bank, MakeMakeMyTrip launch premium credit card





Key Features: myCash Rewards: Earn myCash rewards on travel and retail spending, redeemable for travel expenses on MakeMyTrip.

Dual Card Offering: Choose from Mastercard or RuPay options, with the RuPay card linked to UPI.

MMTBLACK Gold Membership: Enjoy exclusive benefits like discounts on hotels, flights, and add-on services.

Forex Markup: Benefit from an attractive foreign exchange markup rate of 0.99%.

Annual Fee and Welcome Offer: Pay a joining and annual fee of ₹999 and receive a ₹1,000 MakeMyTrip gift voucher. Private sector bank ICICI Bank and online travel company MakeMyTrip (MMT) have partnered to introduce a new premium co-branded credit card designed for frequent travelers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





The MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card offers a unique value with myCash (MakeMyTrip's reward currency), where 1 myCash is worth Rs 1 in spendable money. It offers 6% myCash on hotel bookings, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs, and buses, and 1% on other retail spends—all in addition to applicable MakeMyTrip discounts.

This card comes with the convenience of two cards, one each powered by Mastercard and RuPay. Furthermore, the RuPay credit card can be linked to UPI.

The co-branded credit card also offers complimentary MMTBLACK Gold membership, providing exclusive benefits across hotels, flights, and holiday packages. MMTBLACK members enjoy at least 10% discount while upgrading room and meal plans at select hotels, and a minimum 20% off on F&B and spa services.

Further, they receive 25% off on select add-on services with every flight booking on the MakeMyTrip platform.

More From This Section

The card offers an attractive forex mark-up rate of 0.99% along with myCash equivalent to 1% of the transaction value.

The card is priced at joining and annual fee of Rs 999 plus GST. On payment of the fee, the customers receive a MakeMyTrip gift voucher worth Rs 1,000, making it even more attractive.

Facilitating the cardholders to plan their trips better, the co-branded credit card comes with:

Unlimited rewards that never-expire:

The cardholder will earn 6% myCash on hotels, 3% myCash on flights, holidays, cabs, buses on MakeMyTrip bookings and 1% on other retail spends. The reward points will be over and above MakeMyTrip discounts.

Joining benefits:

MMT voucher: Cardholders can enjoy a voucher worth Rs 1,000 on payment of joining fees.

MMTBLACK Gold Membership: This complimentary membership offers customers 24x7 support, additional privileges such as upgrades, discounts and cashbacks on flight and hotel bookings.

Renewal benefits:

MMT voucher: Cardholders get to enjoy a hotel voucher worth Rs 1,000 on renewal of ‘MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card’.

Fee waiver: Cardholder gets a fee waiver on spends of Rs 3,00,000 in an anniversary year.

Travel benefits:

Attractive forex mark-up: While travelling abroad, the cardholders can easily make merchant payments at a forex transaction fee of 0.99%.

Complimentary airport lounge access: Cardholders can enjoy access to eight domestic airport lounges and one international airport lounge per year.

Other key benefits:

Lifestyle and entertainment benefits: Buy 1 & get Rs 150 off on the second ticket (twice every month) through BookMyShow & Inox. The user will also enjoy wholesome dining experiences with the ICICI Bank Culinary Treats programme. Offer for 3-month no cost EMIs on all MakeMyTrip transactions done through this credit card.

Where can I use my joining and annual MakeMyTrip Voucher?

Joining voucher can be used as follows:

The voucher can be redeemed on offers on Flights, Hotels, Holiday Packages, Cabs and Buses for both international & domestic bookings only on retail bookings through the MMT platform.

Multi-use vouchers can be redeemed over multiple bookings

No minimum transaction value restriction.

Annual voucher can be used as follows:

The voucher can be redeemed on offers on Hotels and Homestays for both international & domestic bookings only on retail bookings through the MMT platform

Multi-use vouchers can be redeemed over multiple bookings

No minimum transaction value restriction.

How can I redeem the MakeMyTrip Voucher?

Step 1: On the payments page, the cardholder needs to select the ‘Gift Card’ option to see the added MakeMyTrip voucher (this will get auto linked to customer’s MMT account on triggering the joining / annual benefits and shall be available on the MMT application)

Step 2: Tap on the MakeMyTrip voucher and enter the amount the Cardholder wishes to redeem (both full & partial redemption is possible)

Step 3: Click on ‘Continue’ and the MakeMyTrip voucher can be redeemed. If the complete amount of booking is not getting covered with the voucher, customer can select any other payment method for paying the remaining amount.

Is there any annual fee waiver applicable to the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card?

Yes, if the total spends on the Credit Card are more than or equal to Rs 2.99 lakh during the previous anniversary year.

How can I redeem my Reward Points / MyCash balance?

Open the MakeMyTrip website, mobile site or mobile application and go to the ‘MyCash’ tab. If the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Cardholder wants to redeem MyCash for bookings, myCash should be applied at the checkout page on the MakeMyTrip website, mobile site or mobile application. The steps for the same are mentioned below:

Step 1: Click 'MyCash & MMT Voucher' on payments page

Step 2: Select MyCash (MMT Card) option

Step 3: Apply redeemable points

Step 4: Click on 'Use & Apply'

Step 5: Click on 'Complete Payment' (if amount is getting covered from wallet)

How can I redeem the voucher received as a joining / annual benefit?

The voucher can be redeemed at the checkout page while paying for the booking.

How can I check my Reward Points / MyCash?

You can check your MyCash on the MakeMyTrip Application.

Can I use my MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card for international transactions?

Yes. You need to activate the Card for International transactions using iMobile or Retail Internet Banking (RIB).

How do I avail the BookMyShow (BMS) offer?

Visit www.bookmyshow.com

Go through the regular ticketing flow by selecting your city, movie, date, cinema

and show of your choice

Confirm your details by providing your e-mail address and mobile number, as this

information will be used to confirm your transaction

Proceed to the secure payment page. Enter your 16-digit MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank

Credit Card number, name on the card, expiry date, and CVV details. Please check Yes to accept the Terms and Conditions and booking policy

To avail the offer, check 'Avail Discounts & Offers' at the bottom left side of the page. Select ‘Offers’, then choose the ICICI Bank Credit Card Offer from the list

Click on the 'Apply Offer' button to successfully avail your offer.

I am unable to use the BMS offer twice on my Mastercard / RuPay variant. What could be the reason?

The BMS offer of ‘Buy one ticket and get 25% off up to ₹150 on the second ticket’, is available once a month on MasterCard and RuPay. If the customer has used the offer once during a month on Mastercard, then the second offer can be availed on the RuPay Card and vice versa