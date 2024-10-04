Self-regulatory organisation for fintechs set to change membership profile

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) is to change its membership profile to make it more representative of the sector. It is also examining the possibility of creating sub-groups so that entities which are strictly not fintechs but use digital modes – like business correspondents – can also join in.

FACE is the first self-regulatory organisation (SRO) to get the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod after it released the ‘Framework for SROs in the fintech sector’.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to FACE’s chief executive officer Sugandh Saxena, “As per SRO-fintech (SRO-FT) charter, we are on the way to scale and diversity membership in all manner of speaking. Given the nature of the fintechs, inclusive membership is critical so that a fuller set of stakeholders and the entire ecosystem is involved and benefits from the SRO.”