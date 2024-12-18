US eases immigration routes for J-1 visa holders from India, China

Good news for J-1 visa holders: The US Department of State (DOS) has updated the exchange visitor skills list, removing the two-year home residency requirement for J-1 visa holders from 37 nations, including India and China.

What's J-1 visa?

J-1 visa status is generally used for students in specific educational exchange programmes such as the UC Education Abroad Program (EAP), Fulbright, LASPAU, DAAD, AmidEast, or others. It may also be used by the university for students in degree programmes. To be eligible for a J-1, students must receive a majority of their financial support from sources other than personal funds.

The update for J-1 visa, effective from December 9, marks the first major revision to the Exchange Visitor Skills List in 15 years. It provides greater flexibility for J-1 visa holders to remain in the US through other immigration pathways.

US National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA)’s deputy executive director of public policy, Jill Allen Murray, welcomed the change. “This will make it easier for talented individuals to remain in the United States and contribute to key sectors such as technology, healthcare, and agriculture,” she said in comments to The PIE News. “By addressing the two-year home residency requirement, this change strengthens the US’s ability to retain top international talent and enhances national competitiveness.”

Changes to the skills list

More From This Section

The DOS’s Exchange Visitor Skills List identifies countries and expertise areas critical to national development. Historically, J-1 visa holders from listed countries were required to return home for two years after completing their programmes in the US.

The recent update reduces the number of countries on the list from 82 in 2009 to 45. The nations that were removed include India, China, Brazil, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The change applies retroactively, meaning individuals who entered the US on a J-1 visa or acquired J status before December 9 and whose country is no longer listed will no longer be subject to the two-year rule.

Factors influencing the skills list include GDP per capita, country size, and outbound migration rates. According to the US Federal Register, these criteria ensure the inclusion of countries with low development levels or extenuating circumstances that hinder workforce development.

Benefits for J-1 visa holders

The update allows J-1 visa holders from affected countries to:

< Apply for skilled foreign worker visas or green cards without requiring a waiver.

< Transition to other US immigration options with fewer restrictions.

However, the change does not affect individuals subject to the residency requirement due to other factors, such as participation in government-funded programmes like graduate medical training.

Allen Murray said the two-year requirement often disrupted exchange visitors and their families when their circumstances no longer aligned with the rule. “This change is a clear win for individuals on exchange programmes,” she added.

'J-1 visa as a stepping stone'

For Indian professionals, researchers, and students, the changes open new opportunities. Varun Singh, MD at XIPHIAS Immigration, told Business Standard that the J-1 visa often serves as a pathway to broader immigration goals. “Many individuals use the J-1 visa to gain experience, develop networks, and enhance their professional profiles, which later make them strong candidates for H-1B visas or employment-based green cards,” he said. Thousands of Indians currently hold J-1 visas, he noted.

Singh outlined the key benefits of the J-1 visa:

Diverse programme access: Opportunities in research, academia, medicine, and hospitality.

Family privileges: Dependents can join under J-2 status and may qualify for work authorisation.

Professional exposure: Collaboration with US employers and institutions enhances skills and cultural understanding.

Networking opportunities: Building connections that support long-term career growth.

Pathway to H-1B and green cards

According to Varun Singh, the J-1 visa provides a foundation for transition to H-1B visas or green cards by:

Improving skills through US-specific work experience.

Leveraging networks to secure H-1B roles with US employers seeking skilled talent.

Gaining waivers for the residency requirement, enabling further immigration steps.

Easing pathways to employment-based green cards as employers often sponsor J-1 visa holders for permanent roles.