HSBC Taj Credit Card is here for India's luxury enthusiasts, travel buffs

HSBC India and Indian Hotels Company have come together to launch HSBC Taj Credit Card, India’s first premium co-branded hospitality credit card, crafted for luxury enthusiasts, that aims to deliver bespoke experiences and exceptional services for discerning customers.

Launched in collaboration with Visa, the HSBC Taj metal co-branded credit card is specially curated for those who appreciate finer life experiences and services and are seeking unparalleled luxury and exclusive travel experiences.

Affluent and super affluent Indians are increasingly spending more on health and wellness to enhance the quality of life for themselves and their families. Compared to their global counterparts, wealthy Indian entrepreneurs don't shy away from spending their wealth on luxurious lifestyle, travel and leisure activities1. The HSBC Taj co-branded credit card, with best-in-class benefits is ideal for this clientele, since it aligns with their lifestyle aspirations.

Premier benefits with HSBC Taj credit card:

Welcome offer : Get a voucher for one night for two with breakfast at a Taj Palace Hotel such as Taj Falaknuma Palace, Taj Rambagh Palace and more.

Also get two nights at any 5-star Taj or other IHCL hotel when you activate your card.

Get access to NeuPass Membership – Taj InnerCircle Platinum tier on card activation offering customers unparallel service.

Exclusivity: Access to The Chambers including tea/coffee, Taj Club lounges with high-tea, invitation for exclusive Rendezvous events and more.

Elevated Stay Options: 25% discounts on best available rate for room/suite at participating hotels including Taj Palaces & Safaris. Get vouchers for rejuvenating spa treatments with access to steam and sauna.

Bespoke Experience: Vouchers for set meals for two at various Taj restaurants, pool access at Taj properties.

Enhanced Lifestyle: Discounts on marquee brands such as Starbucks, Tira, Croma, Just In time and other luxury brands.

Travel in Luxury and Comfort: Get discounts on Emirates on all the destinations valid for travel originating out of India; complimentary luxury Blacklane services for airport transfers (Limo transfers), Discounts on Duty free shopping at Adani airports. Unlimited Access to Domestic & Global Lounge

Unlimited discounts: Get 25% discount on food & beverage, Qmin deliveries, spa treatments and on best available rate for room/suite at Taj Palaces/Safaris and other properties.

Rewards: Get reward accelerator on Taj and other IHCL brands, additionally, with Taj InnerCircle Platinum tier.

Fees and charges: The HSBC Taj Credit Card has a joining fee of Rs 1,10,000, which is paid after you activate your card. There is also an annual fee Rs 1,10,000, which is paid annually once you've had the card for 12 months. Customers will earn 8 NeuCoins for every Rs 100 of eligible spends, net of taxes at participating IHCL Hotels and 4 NeuCoins for every INR 100 of eligible spends, net of taxes at participating Ginger Hotels.

“As India’s wealth sector grows exponentially, there’s a palpable sense of optimism and an undeniable zest for opulence amongst the country’s elite. This buoyant outlook on the Indian economy is steering them towards a life of luxurious and high-end experiences. The HSBC Taj credit card, in partnership with Visa, is our tribute to the ambitions of discerning Indian, providing access to unparalleled hospitality benefits and exclusive privileges that align with their refined preferences," said Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India.

People are spending more on experience, reflecting a change in consumer behaviour. More importantly, the macroeconomic environment and the demographic shifts are also supportive, i.e. disposable income is expected to rise by 50%, Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA) is rising significantly, the Indian economy remains very strong, extravagant destination weddings are rising, and the government is spending huge amounts of money on infrastructure, all of which is expected to be supportive for the hotel industry in India .

Other Taj stay benefits: "We are delighted to partner with HSBC to launch the HSBC Taj Credit Card, bringing together the finest in luxury hospitality and premium banking. Taj with a legacy of over 120 years is rated as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand and India’s Strongest Brand. This collaboration, offering exclusive benefits and privileges, underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional and unforgettable experiences to our guests," said Parveen Chander Kumar, Executive Vice President – Commercial, IHCL.

Enjoy unlimited room upgrades to the next level of room or suite at participating hotels (on stays of up to 5 consecutive nights)

Save 25% on the Best Available Rate for your room or suite at Taj Palaces, Safaris and other properties

Get 4 set meals for 2 at Taj and other participating restaurants

Enjoy 25% savings on food and beverages, including Qmin deliveries, for a taste of the best local and world flavours

Enjoy a year of leisure, with free swimming pool access for 2 (up to 12 times a year)

Enjoy 12 visits a year to The Chambers Lounge, India’s foremost executive business club

Visit the Taj Club Lounge up to 12 times a year, with tea/coffee for 2

Access networking events featuring celebrated speakers, entertainment and masterclasses, paired with fine beverages and cuisine

Relax before you fly with unlimited airport lounge access globally

Get up to 5% off on Emirates flights originating in India using code 'INHSBCT'. T&Cs apply

Save 15% on duty-free with AdaniOne (once per month; min order INR3,000; max order INR7,500).

Enjoy 4 chauffeur-driven limousine transfers a year, courtesy of Blacklane. T&Cs apply

Earn 5 reward points for every Rs 100 you spend with Taj, SeleQtions, Gateway, Vivanta, Ginger Hotels and amã Stays & Trails bungalows

1.5 reward points = Rs 1 in your HSBC Taj Credit Card Wallet balance

