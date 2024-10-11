US November 2024 visa bulletin: India's family-based dates advance

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on Thursday released its November 2024 Visa Bulletin, detailing upcoming changes to visa categories for green card applicants. While all employment-based categories remain unchanged compared to October's bulletin, there are updates in the family-sponsored visa categories for Indian applicants.

India's Final Action cutoff dates for the F4 visa category, which covers siblings of US citizens, have moved forward by one week to March 8, 2006. In the Dates for Filing section, the F4 category for India advanced by 1.5 months to August 1, 2006.

An F4 visa allows US citizens to sponsor their siblings, as well as their spouses and minor children, for immigration to the United States.

What is the Visa Bulletin and how does it work?

The US Visa Bulletin is a monthly publication that provides priority dates for green card applicants across various categories. This document helps applicants understand when they might move forward in the immigration process based on the number of visa applications already in the queue.

The Department of State reviews visa availability each month and makes adjustments based on the number of pending applications in different categories.

Paths to progress in the US immigration process: What are your options?

Applicants have two main routes depending on their current location:

1. Adjustment of status: For those already residing in the US, this process allows them to change their visa status to a permanent resident.

2. Immigrant visa application: For applicants outside the US, they must apply for an immigrant visa at a US consulate or embassy.

Breakdown of employment-based visa categories

The Visa Bulletin details five categories for employment-based visas, each with specific percentages of the total available visas:

EB-1 Priority Workers: Allocated 28.6% of global employment-based visas, with any surplus from EB-4 and EB-5 visas.

EB-2 Advanced Degree Professionals/Exceptional Ability: Receives 28.6% of global visas, plus any unused visas from EB-1.

EB-3 Skilled Workers and Professionals: Also allocated 28.6% of visas, with 10,000 reserved for 'other workers.'

EB-4 Special Immigrants: Receives 7.1% of global visas, with a portion designated for investors in specific areas.

EB-5 Employment Creation: Allocated 7.1% of worldwide employment-based visas for investors.

What are the updates in family-sponsored visas?

The November 2024 Visa Bulletin brings several adjustments to family-based visa categories for countries, including Mexico, the Philippines, and India. Here are the notable changes for Indians in the family categories:

F4 category (Brothers and Sisters of US citizens): Final Action dates for India moved forward by one week to March 8, 2006. The Dates for Filing advanced by 1.5 months to August 1, 2006.

For other family categories, Mexico and the Philippines also saw movements:

F1 category (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens):

Mexico moved forward by 1 year and 10 months to November 22, 2004.

Philippines and other countries saw no changes.

F2A category (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents):

Mexico advanced by 1.2 months to April 15, 2021.

Other countries saw an advance of 1.3 months to January 1, 2022.

F3 category (Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens):

Mexico moved forward by two months to October 22, 2000.

India and other regions saw minimal changes.

What’s happening with employment-based categories?

For November, the employment-based categories did not see any new movements:

EB-1: China remains at November 8, 2022, and India at February 1, 2022.

EB-2: Dates for China remain at March 22, 2020, and India at July 15, 2012.

EB-3: Professionals and skilled workers' dates are unchanged, with India still at November 1, 2012.

EB-5: Unreserved categories remain unchanged for China and India.

These unchanged dates indicate that applicants in these categories might have to wait longer for their turn to proceed.

The Visa Bulletin continues to serve as an essential guide for green card applicants, helping them understand where they stand in the US immigration process.