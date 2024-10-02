47.8 million immigrants in US, most from Mexico and India: Report

The United States is home to nearly one-fifth of the world’s international migrants, as per a recent Pew Research Centre report. The foreign-born population in the US reached a record 47.8 million in 2023, increasing by 1.6 million from the previous year. This represents the largest annual rise in over 20 years.

According to the report, which was updated on September 27, Mexico, China, and India are among the top birthplaces for immigrants residing in the US. "Immigrants today make up 14.3% of the US population, a sharp rise from 4.7% in 1970," the report noted. This is the highest percentage since 1910, though still below the peak of 14.8% in 1890.

The spike in the foreign-born population can be attributed to shifts in immigration law. In 1965, the US Congress made changes allowing a broader influx of immigrants from Asia and Latin America, accelerating growth that was previously dominated by European migration.





"These legislative changes, particularly the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, significantly diversified the sources of immigration," the report highlighted.

Where are the immigrants from?

While Mexico remains the largest single country of origin, with 10.6 million Mexicans living in the US, immigrants from India make up 6%, followed by China with 5%. In terms of regional distribution, Asian immigrants now make up 28% of the total immigrant population, while Latin America (excluding Mexico) contributes 27%.

"Over the last few decades, we've seen a marked shift in the origin countries, especially after 1965," said Jeffrey S Passel, one of the lead researchers on the report.

Before the legislative changes of 1965, US immigration law favoured Northern and Western Europeans. This all changed post-1965 when the US opened its doors to more immigrants from Asia and Latin America. Between 1840 and 1889, 90% of immigrants came from Europe. Today, that number has dropped to about 12%, with immigration from regions like Asia and Latin America taking the lead.





In recent years, immigration from Mexico has slowed, with the country’s share of the US immigrant population dropping from 29% in 2010 to 23% in 2022. Meanwhile, Indian immigration has been on the rise, with 145,000 people migrating from India to the US in 2022 alone.

Legal status of US immigrants

Most immigrants in the US are living there legally, according to Pew’s findings. As of 2022:

49% were naturalised US citizens

24% were lawful permanent residents

4% held legal temporary resident status

23% were unauthorised immigrants

In terms of unauthorised immigrants, their numbers peaked at 12.2 million in 2007 but have since dropped to about 11 million in 2022. Mexicans account for the largest portion of this population, although their numbers have decreased over the past decade, while the share of unauthorised immigrants from other regions, particularly Asia, has increased.

States inhabited by immigrants

Immigrant populations are largely concentrated in a few states. In 2022, California had the largest number of immigrants, with 10.4 million residents, or 23% of the national total. Texas, Florida, and New York were also home to millions of immigrants. Overall, 63% of the US immigrant population lived in just 20 major metropolitan areas, with New York, Los Angeles, and Miami being the top cities.

What about education levels?

Immigrants’ education levels vary widely based on their country of origin. For example, immigrants from South Asia, including India, are highly educated, with 72% holding a bachelor’s degree or more. Meanwhile, a large proportion of immigrants from Mexico (51%) and Central America (46%) have not completed high school.

"While immigrants from countries like Mexico and Central America have lower educational attainment, those from regions like South Asia are much more likely to hold higher degrees," explained Mohamad Moslimani, another researcher involved in the study.