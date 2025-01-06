USC seeks Indian collaborations to address healthcare challenges

The University of Southern California (USC) is actively seeking partnerships with Indian institutions and companies to address shared healthcare challenges, particularly in the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Steven Chen, associate dean for clinical affairs and William A and Josephine A Heeres chair in community pharmacy at USC, expressed his keen interest in leveraging India's expertise and exploring collaborative opportunities during his recent visit.

"I believe there are numerous areas where we can collaborate and learn from each other," said Chen. "India is grappling with the rise of NCDs and an ageing population, similar to the United States. We can share our expertise in areas like AI that enables us to manage and analyse large datasets, accelerating drug discovery and development processes by as much as 50 per cent while reducing costs."

One key area of focus is enhancing the role of pharmacists. Chen noted that while pharmacists in India are often the first point of contact for healthcare, their training and scope of practice may require further development. USC aims to share its expertise in advanced pharmacy training, emphasizing clinical skills and evidence-based practices to improve patient care.

"We can bring in our extensive training programmes, including patient simulations, to equip Indian pharmacists with the skills to effectively manage chronic conditions," said Chen.

Furthermore, USC is interested in collaborating on clinical research initiatives. India's efficient research systems and diverse population offer valuable opportunities for conducting impactful clinical trials.

"We can leverage India's strengths in research to accelerate drug development and improve healthcare outcomes for both our countries," Chen added.

Chen also emphasised the importance of community-based healthcare solutions. He highlighted the need for innovative approaches to deliver quality healthcare to underserved populations, particularly in rural areas.