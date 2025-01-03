Women can add unique perspective to mental health via care: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke about the "valuable perspectives" women bring to mental healthcare, particularly through caregiving and research. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, she highlighted the importance of harmonising the mind and brain to advance mental health awareness and promotion in the future.

“It is not only a milestone for NIMHANS but also for the nation. If the mind and brain become more relevant in the world, a greater focus on mental health promotion will become even more important in the years ahead,” she added.

In October 2022, the government launched Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), a platform spearheaded by NIMHANS and IIT Bengaluru as the nodal mentoring institutes. Over the past two years, the initiative has established 53 Tele-MANAS cells nationwide, providing mental health support to over 20 lakh people in their preferred languages, as noted by the President.

"In the past, mental health issues often went overlooked in many societies. However, in recent times, there has been a growing focus on mental healthcare. It has been a welcome development, especially as various mental illnesses are reaching epidemic proportions worldwide."

President Murmu said COVID-19, in particular, had led to a spike in such concerns, along with several global factors. “Youngsters face more uncertainty in their studies today due to social pressure and competition. Working professionals face more stress, and a large number of elderly people suffer from loneliness due to societal challenges.”

She added, “Women bearing the burden of domestic responsibilities and caregiving to family are prone to a range of mental distress that usually goes unnoticed. However, rising awareness has made it possible for patients to open up about their issues.”

Also Read

Organisers have implemented more robust mechanisms to address such issues promptly. President Murmu highlighted that initiatives like Tele-MANAS provide accessible counselling services anytime, anywhere.

NIMHANS integrates traditional practices, such as yoga and ayurveda, with modern initiatives to address physical and mental distress more effectively, the President pointed out.

“Our scriptures tell us that our mind is the root of everything we perceive in the world. A healthy mind is the foundation of a healthy society.”

President Murmu inaugurated the Psychiatry Speciality Block, Central Laboratory Complex, Bhima Hostel, Next Generation 3T MRI Scanner, and Advanced DSA System to further NIMHANS’ mission of delivering cutting-edge care in mental health and neurosciences.