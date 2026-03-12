Canada visa wait drops: Indians get visitor visas in 57 days, study 4 weeks

Canada on Wednesday released fresh visa and immigration processing timelines that may affect Indian visitors, students, workers and families planning to move. Visitor visas for Indians now take about 57 days, while work permits take around seven weeks.

The update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows faster processing for some applications linked to India. Visitor visa wait times for Indians have dropped sharply, while processing for dependent child sponsorship from India has been reduced by eight months.

Some categories, however, remain unchanged or have seen small increases in waiting periods.

The figures cover three broad categories of immigration processes:

Temporary residence applications Permanent residence applications Citizenship applications Temporary residence applications Processing times for temporary residence applications were compared with the previous update issued on February 26. The current figures reflect estimates as of March 11, 2026, or March 9 for certain categories. Work permits Processing timelines for work permit applications remain largely steady, with a small improvement for applicants from India. The waiting period for work permits from India has fallen by one week, while processing for applications made from Nigeria has increased by two weeks. Submissions made from inside Canada now take three days longer than before.

Current processing estimates are: Inside Canada: 256 days - 259 days India: 8 weeks - 7 weeks Pakistan: 30 weeks - 30 weeks Nigeria: 11 weeks - 13 weeks United States: 10 weeks - 9 weeks Philippines: N/A - 7 weeks Service standards In-Canada submissions (initial and extensions): 120 days Outside Canada submissions: 60 days International Experience Canada permit submissions: 56 days Study permits Study permit timelines remain unchanged for most countries, including India. Applications from the United States saw a small improvement of one week.

Canada: 9 weeks - 9 weeks India: 4 weeks - 4 weeks Pakistan: 15 weeks - 15 weeks Nigeria: 8 weeks - 8 weeks United States: 6 weeks - 5 weeks Philippines: N/A - 5 weeks Service standards In-Canada submissions (initial and extensions): 120 days Outside Canada submissions: 60 days Visitor visas Visitor visa processing times have continued to fall across several countries, with India seeing the largest improvement in the latest update. The waiting period for Indian applicants dropped from 71 days to 57 days.

Inside Canada: 19 days - 18 days India: 71 days - 57 days Pakistan: 53 days - 49 days Nigeria: 56 days - 53 days United States: 23 days - 17 days Philippines: N/A - 14 days Service standard Outside Canada submissions: 14 days Super visas Processing times for Canada’s super visa programme have also improved slightly for several countries. India: 210 days - 208 days Pakistan: 136 days - 132 days Nigeria: 47 days - 44 days United States: 205 days - 207 days Philippines: N/A - 85 days Service standard 112 days

Super visa applications cannot be submitted from within Canada. Permanent residence applications Processing times for most permanent residence programmes remain unchanged since IRCC’s previous update. Some changes were recorded within family sponsorship categories. Express Entry Timelines for Express Entry programmes remain the same. Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 7 months - 7 months Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): 7 months - 7 months Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): N/A - N/A IRCC does not publish processing estimates for the Federal Skilled Trades Program due to limited data. Service standard All Express Entry programmes: Six months

Provincial nominee program (PNP) Processing times for provincial nomination applications remain unchanged. Through Express Entry (enhanced): 7 months - 7 months Non-Express Entry (base): 13 months - 13 months Service standards Enhanced PNP: six months Base PNP: 11 months Family sponsorship Some adjustments were recorded within family sponsorship categories. Spousal sponsorship inside Quebec now takes one month longer. Processing times for parent and grandparent sponsorship have fallen by one month both inside and outside Quebec. Spouse/partner inside Canada (outside Quebec): 21 months - 21 months Spouse/partner inside Canada (Quebec): 35 months - 36 months

Spouse/partner outside Canada (outside Quebec): 15 months - 15 months Spouse/partner outside Canada (Quebec): 35 months - 35 months Parents and grandparents (outside Quebec): 35 months - 34 months Parents and grandparents (Quebec): 47 months - 46 months Dependent child sponsorship One of the biggest changes involves applications for dependent children from India. Processing time for such applications has fallen from 16 months to 8 months. Within Canada: 19 months - 20 months Outside Canada (India): 16 months - 8 months Outside Canada (Nigeria): 19 months - 19 months Outside Canada (Philippines): Not reported - 12 months

Citizenship applications Waiting periods for Canadian citizenship have shortened slightly. Citizenship grant: 14 months - 13 months Citizenship certificate (proof of citizenship): 11 months - 10 months IRCC sets a service standard of 12 months for citizenship grant applications. Processing times vs service standards Processing times reflect how long applicants can expect to wait for a decision if they submit their application today. For online submissions, the clock begins when the application is filed. For paper applications, processing starts once the documents are received by the department. Processing estimates are calculated using two approaches: