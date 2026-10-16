Non-citizens moving home in the US must report new address within 10 days

Non-citizens living in the United States must report a change of residential address to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within 10 days of moving, a requirement that could affect their immigration applications if overlooked. The agency has warned that failing to update its records can lead to missed notices, delayed applications and non-receipt of important immigration documents.

The requirement applies to most non-US citizens living in the country, including many Indian professionals, students and green card applicants. Changing an address with the US Postal Service (USPS) alone does not fulfil the requirement, as the postal service does not automatically update USCIS records.

Who needs to update their address? Most non-citizens residing in the US must notify USCIS whenever they change their residential address. The requirement applies even if they do not have an immigration application pending. This includes many Indian nationals living in the US on H-1B work visas, L-1 visas and F-1 student visas, as well as people applying for employment-based or family-based green cards. However, certain categories are exempt, including A and G visa holders and visitors admitted under the Visa Waiver Program. Those with pending immigration applications should pay particular attention to the requirement because USCIS may need to send appointment notices, requests for additional evidence, decisions or immigration documents to their registered address.

How to update your address with USCIS USCIS encourages noncitizens to report address changes online through their USCIS online accounts using its Enterprise Change of Address (E-COA) tool. Applicants can use the online tool even if they initially submitted their immigration applications by post. Those with pending cases should provide the receipt number for each application so that the new address is linked to the relevant records. The agency also allows people to submit Form AR-11, the Alien's Change of Address Card, by post if they cannot use the online process. Applicants should ensure that their new address is entered correctly and that all pending applications are covered. They should also retain confirmation of the address change for their records.

Why changing your USPS address is not enough USCIS has explicitly warned that updating an address with USPS does not change the address held by the immigration agency. USPS also does not forward mail sent by USCIS. People who move must therefore update their details separately with both organisations to reduce the risk of missing important correspondence. USCIS generally sends notices to the last address available in its records. If a person does not receive a notice because their address is outdated, the consequences can extend beyond a delay in receiving mail. For instance, missing a biometrics appointment, an interview notice or a request for additional evidence could disrupt an application. Depending on the circumstances and the type of case, this could lead to further procedural complications or adverse decisions.

What Indian applicants should check Indian nationals planning to move within the US should include the USCIS address update in their relocation checklist rather than assuming that updating their postal details is sufficient. They should: Report the change to USCIS within 10 days of moving.

Update USPS separately.

Provide receipt numbers for all pending immigration applications.

Check whether their case involves additional reporting requirements. Some situations require separate action. For example, US citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents who have filed an affidavit of support for an immigrant must generally submit Form I-865 within 30 days of changing their address. Applicants in certain Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), T visa and U visa cases, as well as some people seeking abuse-related waivers, may need to follow special procedures.