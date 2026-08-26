Proposed additional H-1B fee could push high-value jobs overseas: FIIDS

An Indian-American advocacy group has voiced concern over the proposed $103,265 additional fees for H1-B work visas, saying the move would push US jobs overseas.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said an extraordinary fee could make legitimate hiring economically impractical and unintentionally encourage companies to place high-value jobs overseas.

The FIIDS statement came a day after the Department of Homeland Security proposed an additional $103,265 fee for all H1-B visa cap-subject applications, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption.

"We recognise that DHS and USCIS need adequate resources to protect national security, prevent fraud and administer legal immigration. But a $103,265 H-1B fee could choke cash-strapped startups, while companies hiring thousands of H-1B workers could face hundreds of millions of dollars -- and potentially close to a billion dollars -- in additional costs," Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy, FIIDS said in a statement.

Kand said combined with a potential $100,000 OPT fee, totalling $203,265, the policy risks making the student-to-work pathway effectively unaffordable. "We urge DHS and USCIS to find a more proportionate funding approach, Congress to ensure adequate agency funding, and industry to make America's talent needs clear," he said. "Protecting American workers and maintaining America's technological leadership must go hand in hand," he said. FIIDS said the proposal came as the international student pipeline in the United States was already showing signs of weakness. Citing data from the Institute of International Education, it said new international student enrolment fell by 17 per cent in autumn 2025.