US visa, PERM worries push up IT companies' subcontracting bill

Infosys has acknowledged that subcontracting costs, at 8.9 per cent, remain elevated compared with about 6 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has said the expense depends on several factors, including utilisation, business growth, the skills required and the geographies in which projects are delivered. “There is an endeavour to bring our subcontractor cost down over a period of time. It had come down and then slightly it inched up again,” its Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka told analysts on a conference call last month.