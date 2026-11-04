UK Home Secretary sets out new settlement rules for migrants: What to know

The UK government plans to double the standard waiting period for migrants to qualify for permanent settlement from five years to 10 years, with faster routes reserved for high earners, certain public service workers and eligible care workers. Those who breach immigration rules or enter the country illegally could face waiting periods of up to 30 years.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the final proposals on November 2, under a new earned settlement system. The changes will affect migrants already living in the UK who have not secured permanent residency, as well as future applicants.

Under the proposed framework, indefinite leave to remain (ILR), which allows migrants to live, work and study in the UK without a time limit, will no longer be granted almost automatically after five years. Instead, applicants will have to demonstrate their economic contribution, compliance with immigration rules and ability to meet stricter eligibility conditions.

The announcement follows a consultation launched in November 2025. According to the BBC, the government revised some proposals after opposition from Labour MPs, including dropping plans that would have required certain migrant care workers already in the UK to wait 15 years for settlement. Who can qualify for settlement after five or three years? The standard qualifying period will increase to 10 years, but certain categories of migrants will retain shorter routes. According to the Home Office, the proposed timelines include: Three years: Migrants earning more than 125,140 GBP ( $1,68,440) annually and certain highly skilled professionals, including those on Global Talent and Innovator Founder visas.

Five years: Migrants earning more than 50,271 GBP ( $67,670) a year, provided they meet the relevant income conditions. Five years: Doctors, nurses, teachers and certain other public service workers in healthcare and education. Five years: Eligible care workers earning at least £25,000 annually who have complied with their visa conditions and arrived before May 2025. 10 years: The default settlement route for most other migrants. At least 20 years: Those who have breached immigration rules or claimed certain benefits. The care worker provision is a significant revision. The government has acknowledged the contribution of overseas care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who do not qualify for the five-year route may receive an additional five-year visa, allowing them to continue working towards settlement.

What conditions must migrants meet? The government has introduced four mandatory conditions for anyone seeking settlement, irrespective of how long they have lived in the UK. Applicants must: Have a clean criminal record. The government is tightening the existing criminality threshold.

Demonstrate a high standard of spoken English, equivalent to A-level English as a foreign language.

Have no outstanding debt to the government, including unpaid taxes.

Show a record of sustained National Insurance contributions. These conditions are separate from the qualifying residence period. Higher earnings or employment in public services will not automatically compensate for failure to meet the mandatory requirements. The BBC has also reported that the standard 10-year route will generally require applicants to have earned at least 12,571 GBP($16,921) in five of the seven years immediately before applying.

How will the changes affect refugees? The government has proposed separate settlement timelines for refugees, depending on how they entered the UK. Five years: Refugees arriving through Home Office-approved safe and legal routes. 10 years: Other refugees who work or study in the UK. 20 years: Refugees who neither work nor study. Up to 30 years: Those who entered through small boats or other clandestine routes, with an additional 10-year waiting period. The government says the policy is intended to encourage people to use official routes rather than risk dangerous journeys across the English Channel. Will migrants already living in the UK be affected? Yes. The changes will also apply to migrants who are already in the country but have not received indefinite leave to remain. This means someone who arrived expecting to qualify after five years could have to wait longer, depending on their occupation, earnings and immigration history.

However, people who already hold settled status will not lose it under the proposed reforms. There are also protections for certain family categories. Family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas) and members of the armed forces will retain their existing settlement pathways. According to the BBC, eligible partners will be able to combine their earnings to meet a household income threshold of 25,142GBP ($33,8420). Children under 18 will continue to be eligible to settle alongside their parents, while dependent young adults aged 18 to 24 may also qualify under specified conditions. What happens to migrants who do not qualify? Migrants who do not meet the requirements for settlement will not automatically have to leave the UK.

The government says they will have an opportunity to extend or apply for new visas to continue living and working in the country. Those following the standard route will be able to work towards the 10-year settlement requirement. The Home Office estimates that more than 500,000 people will have to wait longer than five years to qualify for settlement under the new framework. It expects the changes to reduce public spending on welfare benefits. When will the new rules come into effect? The November 2 announcement sets out the government's final policy approach following its consultation. However, the detailed changes still need to be incorporated into the UK's Immigration Rules.