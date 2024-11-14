A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

After centuries of systemic neglect and exclusion, the tribal population in India is gradually moving beyond the margins of society. Not only are they closing gaps but also celebrating their heritage, empowering their youth, improving health care access, and providing economic opportunities, say government sources.

Among the key initiatives helping tribal communities address the longstanding disparities are increased financial funding, the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, and efforts to preserve and promote tribal cultural heritage.

The list of the many firsts includes a significant increase is funds for the ‘Development Action Plan’ for Scheduled Tribes (STs), which have grown fivefold from less than Rs 24,600 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1.23 trillion in 2024-25.

A reformed tribal education system has resulted in enrolments soaring from 34,000 in 2013-14 to over 130,000 in 2023-24. “The growth of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has been a cornerstone of this shift, with the number of schools nearly quadrupling from 123 to 476 in just a decade,” said a government source. The government's scholarship schemes now reach three million tribal students annually.

With the first ever Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission , India is now tackling a health issue that disproportionately affects tribal communities. Already, over 46 million people have been screened, with a goal to reach 70 million within three years, say sources.

To preserve the cultural heritage of tribal populations, the Centre has introduced measures including promoting the legacy of tribal freedom fighters. Notably, Bhagwan Birsa Munda has been honoured through designation of his birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

Other key reforms include the establishment of 3,900 ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendras’ to promote entrepreneurship among the tribal population, initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan scheme, and the ‘Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyaan’ for the holistic development of tribal areas.