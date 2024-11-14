Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

Over the past decade, the government has introduced a range of initiatives focused on the holistic welfare of the tribal population. Here's a look at some of them

Supreme Court stays Feb 13 order to evict nearly 1.89 million tribals
BS Web Team Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After centuries of systemic neglect and exclusion, the tribal population in India is gradually moving beyond the margins of society. Not only are they closing gaps but also celebrating their heritage, empowering their youth, improving health care access, and providing economic opportunities, say government sources. 
 
Among the key initiatives helping tribal communities address the longstanding disparities are increased financial funding, the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, and efforts to preserve and promote tribal cultural heritage.
 
The list of the many firsts includes a significant increase is funds for the ‘Development Action Plan’ for Scheduled Tribes (STs), which have grown fivefold from less than Rs 24,600 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1.23 trillion in 2024-25.
 
A reformed tribal education system has resulted in enrolments soaring from 34,000 in 2013-14 to over 130,000 in 2023-24. “The growth of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has been a cornerstone of this shift, with the number of schools nearly quadrupling from 123 to 476 in just a decade,” said a government source. The government's scholarship schemes now reach three million tribal students annually.
 
With the first ever Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, India is now tackling a health issue that disproportionately affects tribal communities. Already, over 46 million people have been screened, with a goal to reach 70 million within three years, say sources.
 
To preserve the cultural heritage of tribal populations, the Centre has introduced measures including promoting the legacy of tribal freedom fighters. Notably, Bhagwan Birsa Munda has been honoured through designation of his birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.
 
Other key reforms include the establishment of 3,900 ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendras’ to promote entrepreneurship among the tribal population, initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan scheme, and the ‘Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyaan’ for the holistic development of tribal areas.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: RIL, Disney announce completion of merger, form JV valued at Rs 70,352 cr

No one can remove reservation: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's allegation

Maharashtra's evolving political scene: From the Congress era to BJP surge

Mayoral polls in Delhi after major delays; new mayor to serve just 5 months

Nadda accuses Cong of 'promoting urban Naxals', slams Uddhav's alliance

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPBS Web ReportsTribal farmerstribal communitytribal rights

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story