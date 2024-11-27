Arunachal govt inks tripartite pact for haemodialysis machines under PMNDP

To enhance healthcare accessibility in North East, Indian Oil Corporation Limited has joined hands with a charitable organisation and government of Arunachal Pradesh to provide 10 haemodialysis machines under Pradhan Mantra National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The tripartite pact was inked by National Health Mission (NHM) mission director Marge Sora, who represented the government of Arunachal Pradesh, with representatives of Indian Oil and Fairfax India Charitable Foundation under CSR for Arunachal Pradesh at Guwahati recently, PMNDP state nodal officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Speaking after signing the pact, Indian Oil chief general manager (HRD & ER), Udit Jain said, "This partnership exemplifies the power of public-private collaboration in tackling critical healthcare issues. By decentralising haemodialysis services, we are committed to bringing life-saving care to underserved communities across the region." Indian Oil- Assam Oil Division executive director and state head Rajesh Nambiar emphasized, Our goal is to bridge the healthcare gap in the Northeast. This initiative is a testament to Indian Oil's dedication to delivering equitable healthcare services, even in the remotest areas." Fairfax India Charitable Foundation Trustee Vishal Suri said, "We are very grateful to Indian Oil for partnering with us at the Fairfax India Charitable Foundation contributing 10 haemodialysis machines, thus enabling much-needed dialysis infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh. This will help the local communities in Arunachal Pradesh, who had no viable options for this life-saving service until now." Dr Jampa said many Arunachal Pradesh districts lack adequate haemodialysis facilities while existing centres face overwhelming demand.

For rural populations, the high cost of haemodialysis (Rs 2.4 lakh annually), combined with the added burden of travel and accommodation expenses, makes access to this life-saving treatment a significant challenge, Dr Jampa said.

He said the initiative will directly benefit patients in districts such as Namsai, Lower Dibang, Upper Subansiri, and Leparada. It aims to reduce patient drop-offs caused by logistical challenges, lower mortality rates, and create employment opportunities in healthcare within these regions.