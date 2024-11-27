Chennai is expected to experience a five-hour long power cut on Wednesday and Thursday (November 27 and 28) due to maintenance work. This comes as the city braces for disruption from heavy rains triggered by a deep depression that could intensify into a cyclonic storm.

According to a report from the news platform dtnext.in, power outages will occur between 9 am and 2 pm, though electricity may be restored sooner if the maintenance work is completed on schedule.

Power outages on November 27

The following areas in Chennai will face power cuts on Wednesday, Nov 27: North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bye Pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, and Shanthi Colony.

Power outages on November 28

Chennai weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert in parts of Tamil Nadu The following areas will experience power cuts on Thursday, Nov 28: Part of MRC Nagar, Foreshore Estate, Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, and South Canal Bank Road.

Chennai weather update

More From This Section

As Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu experienced rainfall on Tuesday. More rain is expected over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The deep depression is forecasted to strengthen into a cyclonic storm, which would be named Cyclone ‘Fengal’. Chief Minister M K Stalin held a high-level meeting on Tuesday to assess preparations for the potential cyclone and ordered the deployment of 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams in districts including Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur.

IndiGo issues advisory for flights to/from Chennai due to bad weather Heavy rainfall affected traffic in Chennai, with OMR Road and other main routes experiencing slow-moving traffic. Flight operations were also impacted, leading to delays for seven arriving flights.

IMD’s latest update indicated that the deep depression is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm by November 27. It will continue moving north-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lankan coast over the following days. For November 26 and 27, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, with extremely heavy rain in isolated spots. Rainfall is forecasted to continue on November 28, with heavy rain at isolated locations on November 29. Schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai have been closed in response to the weather warnings.