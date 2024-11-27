Digital arrest scam: IIT Bombay student loses Rs 7.29 lakh to scammers

A 25-year-old student from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay fell victim to a digital arrest scam, losing Rs 7.29 lakh. According to a report by PTI, scammers impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) falsely accused the student of money laundering, threatening him with arrest.

How the scam unfolded

The incident began in July when the student received a call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as a Trai official, informed him that his mobile number had been linked to 17 complaints regarding illegal activities. To prevent his number from being deactivated, the caller insisted he obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police.

The scammer transferred the call to another person who appeared on a WhatsApp video call, posing as a police officer. The impersonator accused the student of money laundering and demanded his Aadhaar card number. The scammer then pressured him to transfer Rs 29,500 via UPI to avoid arrest.

Also Read: Rs 11,333 crore lost in cyber frauds till Sep, PM warns of 'digital arrest' The victim was subsequently informed that he was under "digital arrest" and could not contact anyone. The next day, the scammers called again, demanding more money. The student shared his bank account details, which allowed the fraudsters to withdraw Rs 7 lakh. After receiving the payment, the scammers assured him he was safe and would not face arrest. It was only after researching "digital arrest" online that the student realised he had been scammed, prompting him to file a police complaint.

What is digital arrest?

More From This Section

A digital arrest is a type of cyber fraud in which scammers pose as law enforcement or government officials and use intimidation tactics to manipulate victims. They claim that the victim is under investigation for crimes such as money laundering or other legal issues. To make their threats more convincing, scammers may use fake video or phone calls, falsely stating the victim is "digitally arrested" or at risk of severe consequences unless they comply.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the public about the increase in digital arrest scams during his Mann ki Baat address. He emphasised that no legitimate investigating agency conducts interrogations over the phone or video calls.

“Be aware, and remember the three steps to digital security: stop, think, and act,” PM Modi advised. “When you receive a call, stop... don’t panic, stay calm, and don’t share your personal information. If possible, take a screenshot or record it,” he added.