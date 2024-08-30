Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CAG, General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia sign pact for mutual support

The CAG stated that the support and cooperation between the two SAIs will energise their capacity development initiatives and encourage exchange of knowledge and information

CAG
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday in Riyadh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 30 2024
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has signed a pact with the General Court of Audit, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two nations in the field of public sector auditing.

The area of cooperation encompasses conducting joint training programmes on topics related to financial, performance and compliance audits and exchange of audit manuals and audit methodologies, the CAG said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday in Riyadh.

"Our commitment to a strong bilateral relationship is a witness to the shared values and objectives of our institutions and will serve to reinforce bonds between our SAIs and our nations," CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said.

The CAG stated that the support and cooperation between the two SAIs will energise their capacity development initiatives and encourage exchange of knowledge and information between the two Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari, President, General Court of Audit, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of the agreement in enhancing the cooperation in areas of competence of two SAIs to enhance and improve their respective external audit practices.


First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

