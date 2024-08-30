Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra today to lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crores in Palghar and will also address Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai. "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 30th August. I will take part in programmes in Mumbai and Palghar. In Mumbai, I will take part in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at around 11 AM. This platform showcases India's strides in the world of Fintech and brings together key stakeholders of the sector. Thereafter, I will be in Palghar for the foundation stone laying programme of the Vadhvan Port project. This is a very important project, signifying our commitment to port-led development and to the progress of Maharastra," posted PM Modi on X.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center on Thursday after travelling from Vadodara, following the forecast of heavy rains and potential storms. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed the system's preparedness for the natural calamity via a video conference with the District Collector. The Chief Minister also issued immediate instructions to evacuate areas as necessary to safeguard residents from the impending calamity.  
People across all age groups in India, both men and women, are consuming inadequate amounts of micronutrients critical for health, including iron, calcium and folate, as estimated in a study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.
The study is the first to provide estimates of insufficient consumption of 15 micronutrients across 185 countries, taken through diets without the use of supplements, according to an international team, including researchers from Harvard University, US.

10:11 AM

News update: Confident of peace and reconciliation in six months tops, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM warns pro-Meitei militias to back off, says he won't tolerate anti-national, communal acts. 

9:56 AM

Assam allows oil exploration near Hoolock Gibbon habitat, proposal sent to Centre for consideration

The Assam government said it has approved an oil exploration project near Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary by the Vedanta group and forwarded the proposal to the Centre for consideration. Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) has approved the proposal to check the possibility of oil exploration around 13 km from the sanctuary. The minister made the remark while replying to a query by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Thursday.

9:38 AM

India, China hold talks on border issue, agree on 'intensified contact'

India  stated that the two countries had a “frank, constructive and forward-looking” exchange of views in Beijing on the situation along the LAC to “narrow down the differences.” The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the two sides agreed on “intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels.”

9:34 AM

Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

Emphasising the Nagas' desire for genuine peace, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stated that a political solution that is inclusive, honourable, and acceptable to the Naga people would usher in an era of economic growth, increased investment, greater employment opportunities for the youth, and overall development and progress. He urged all Naga political groups and stakeholders to be sensitive to the deep yearning of the people, ensuring that a solution is reached without further delay. 

9:31 AM

Delhi govt announces exemption of VLTD annual fee for all public vehicles

According to an official press release, this decision was followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Delhi Transport Department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the VLTD project. Earlier, vehicle owners were required to pay an annual fee of Rs 1,200 plus 18 per cent GST, amounting to a total of Rs 1,416. The exemption will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh public vehicle owners across Delhi.

9:28 AM

New Zealand's Maori King dies after 18-year reign Nuku'alofa

New Zealand's Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, died Friday at age 69, days after the celebration of his 18th year on the throne. Tuheitia died in hospital after heart surgery said Rahui Papa, a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, the Maori King Movement, in a post on Instagram. Tuheitia was the seventh Kiingitanga monarch.

8:57 AM

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Maharashtra today to lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crores in Palghar and will also address Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News