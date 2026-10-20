Calcutta HC orders inquiry by retired judge into Chorbagan stampede

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the West Bengal government set up a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the court to inquire into the stampede at Chorbagan Durga puja pandal on October 17 that claimed 19 lives.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said that a sitting judge of the high court cannot be appointed to head an inquiry in accordance with a Supreme Court directive, as was prayed for by the state government.

The bench said a retired judge of the high court can be chosen by the West Bengal government to head the inquiry commission into the cause of the stampede and the people responsible for the incident.