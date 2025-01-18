Centre proposes meeting with protesting farmers on Feb 14 in Chandigarh

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Following the announcement, leaders appealed to Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 54th day on Saturday, to take medical aid so that he can participate in the meeting

A delegation of Central government officials led by joint secretary rank officer Priya Ranjan met Dallewal at Khanauri. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
The Centre has proposed a meeting with the protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, a senior official of the Union government said on Saturday.

Following the announcement, farmer leaders appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 54th day on Saturday, to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting. 

A delegation of Central government officials led by joint secretary rank officer Priya Ranjan met Dallewal at Khanauri and held a meeting with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Earlier, farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

