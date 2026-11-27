Over the past week, several hit-and-run incidents have been reported across the country. On November 26, a man was injured after an unidentified scooter rider hit him and fled in Gurugram. On November 23, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Chennai. On November 22, a boy in Gujarat was struck by an SUV and died a day later. These incidents highlight the persistent problem of hit-and-run cases in India. The number of hit-and-run cases in the country increased from 57,083 in 2015 to 69,621 in 2019, before declining to 52,448 in 2020. The figure subsequently rose to 68,783 in 2023 and edged down to 68,584 in 2024.Meanwhile, deaths in hit-and-run accidents increased from 20,709 in 2015 to 34,030 in 2024, registering a growth of 64.3 per cent. A category-wise breakdown of road accidents shows that rear-end collisions, head-on collisions, and side-impact collisions are the three most common types, followed by hit-and-run accidents. Data on road accident deaths per million population across six countries with highest gross domestic product (GDP) shows that most recorded a decline in 2024, while India bucked the trend. Data for China was not available for 2024.