Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in judicial appointments and transfers. He alleged that recent Collegium recommendations favour candidates from "one particular section of the society", at the expense of merit, diversity and inclusivity.

In a three-page letter, Gavai alleged that candidates from one section of society were being favoured for elevation to the higher judiciary, while Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities, women and other communities were being excluded.

"I am constrained to voice my dissent and disappointment," Gavai wrote, alleging that recent appointments and transfers were being made in disregard of diversity, inclusion and merit.

The letter was addressed to President Murmu and marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Gavai questions representation in higher judiciary Gavai said a community accounting for less than 5 per cent of India's population had secured more than 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court in the recent past. He also referred to data presented by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha in March 2025. According to the data, of the 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, 22 belonged to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 to the Scheduled Tribes (STs), 89 to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 37 to minority communities. Together, these four categories accounted for 164 appointments, or around 23 per cent of the total.

Gavai said the representation of different sections of society had been considered during his tenure in the Collegium. In the letter, he wrote: "When I was a part of the collegium and was Chief Justice of India, I always followed the principles of diversity and inclusion." He added that adequate representation was ensured for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women while considering candidates for elevation to the high courts and the Supreme Court. However, he alleged that recent recommendations ignored these principles. "In the recent past disturbing events have unfolded, showing complete disregard for the principles of merit and inclusivity," he wrote. Gavai questions recent transfers and appointments The former CJI also raised concerns over the transfer of high court judges and subsequent recommendations for their elevation.

He referred to an instance in which a chief justice was transferred from one high court to a smaller high court and was subsequently recommended for appointment as the chief justice of a prominent high court. Gavai alleged that another meritorious and hardworking chief justice was transferred to a smaller high court to accommodate the appointment. He said he had been part of the Collegium that recommended the first chief justice's transfer and later headed the Collegium when the subsequent transfer recommendation was made. "I am aware of the factors that prevailed at the relevant time with the collegium for recommending such an appointment/transfer. However, on account of propriety and judicial disciple I refrain from divulging these reasons," he wrote.

Citing another instance, Gavai alleged that a judge who had been transferred from his parent high court to another high court on punitive considerations was subsequently appointed chief justice of a large and prominent high court. "In another instance, a judge was transferred from his parent high court to another high court on punitive consideration and was subsequently rewarded by appointment as chief justice of a large and a prominent high court," the letter read. Gavai urges President to intervene Gavai also questioned whether the Collegium's primacy in judicial appointments could place it beyond accountability. Referring to Article 124(2) of the Constitution, which provides for the appointment of Supreme Court judges by the President, he argued that the President's constitutional responsibilities remained relevant to the process.