Delhi's air quality drops to 'very poor' as thick fog reduces visibility

The air quality in the national capital has once again deteriorated, falling into the 'very poor' category on Wednesday (January 29). According to the Central Pollution Control Board's website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 310 at 6 am on Wednesday and had risen to 324 by 8 am. This marks the first instance this week where the AQI has slipped into the 'very poor' classification.

In recent days, air quality had shown considerable improvement, reaching a moderate level before stabilising within the 'poor' range. The improvement had been attributed to favourable meteorological conditions. However, a decline in wind speed and a lower ventilation index have contributed to the worsening air quality, as these factors hinder the dispersion of pollutants.

AQI across Delhi at 6 am: Jahangirpuri: 362 Wazirpur: 362 Anand Vihar: 349 Punjabi Bagh: 338 Rohini: 349 RK Puram: 313 Shadipur: 336 Vivek Vihar: 344 Ashok Vihar: 341 Chandni Chowk: 286 Najafgarh: 249 Pusa: 297 Patparganj: 312

Delhi weather round-up

Residents of Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog, indicating a gradual shift in weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a decrease in minimum temperatures of approximately 1-2 degrees Celsius across Delhi and the NCR over the past 24 hours. Presently, the maximum temperature ranges between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum hovers around 6 to 7 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, it was noted that minimum temperatures remain below the seasonal norm by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Delhi.

The IMD has forecast maximum and minimum temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, for Wednesday. A shallow fog is expected during the morning and night hours. These weather patterns suggest an ongoing transition from winter to a milder climate. However, cooler mornings and nights indicate that the winter chill persists, even as daytime temperatures gradually increase to between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is expected to remain within the 'very poor' category from January 29th to 31st. Over the following six days, conditions are likely to fluctuate between the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories.