Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, along with dense fog conditions.

Delhi experienced dense fog on Sunday as icy winds intensified the cold wave. The chill reduced visibility, disrupted transport, and drove many homeless people to night shelters. The dense fog further exacerbated the already deteriorating air quality in the national capital.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light rain was observed in several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the city recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius.The IMD has warned of light rain in the national capital, with thunderstorms and hail expected later in the day. The rains are likely to be accompanied by chilly winds, intensifying the ongoing cold wave.Light rain or snow is expected at isolated places in Kashmir today. Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected to persist in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Uttar Pradesh during the night and early morning hours on January 12 and 13, causing further disruptions in these regions.As dense fog and cold waves continue to persist in Delhi several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. 25 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, according to the Indian Railways.In a post on X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.