Free rice, sugar to be given via fair price shops in Pondy before Diwali

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced here on Sunday that his government has decided to distribute 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar, free of cost, through fair price shops to card holders before Diwali.

Addressing media here, he said the decision to distribute free rice and sugar to all families covered under public distribution system in the Union Territory before Diwali was taken in keeping with the pleas from various quarters.

The ration shops which have remained closed for some months now would be reopened to distribute rice and sugar.

He said workers employed in fair price shops who remain unpaid for several months would be paid a month's salary when the shops reopen.