India yet to integrate environment with development planning: Nitin Desai

The former member of the Planning Commission added that environmental concerns were often recognised as important, but had little impact on how development policies were designed and implemented. “And the practical reality also is that in India, possibly other places also, the environment ministry and the environment minister is pretty low-dominant status. And yes, it is seen as something which has to be done, but they do not have a serious influence on the way the development ministries, et cetera, do their work,” Desai said.