India yet to integrate environment with development planning: Nitin Desai

The growing recognition of these risks had strengthened the political establishment’s commitment to addressing environmental challenges, irrespective of changes in government, he noted.
“Today, we are more concerned about the morbidity and the mortality impacts of air pollution, of water pollution, of chemical contamination, of climate change. And, I think this is what has led the political class, the political establishment. Governments have come, governments have gone, but this consensus has remained that we need to tackle the environmental issue and the climate issue, not because of some international agreements, but because it's in our own interest to do so,” Ramesh added.