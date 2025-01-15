Indian Army Day 2025: Know history, theme, significance and celebrations

Every year on January 15, we mark Indian Army Day. On this day, the Indian Army was founded, signifying both India's military independence and the handover of power to Indian leadership after independence. The day promotes a strong sense of patriotism by honoring the valor and sacrifices made by troops who devoted their life to the country.

Indian Army Day also seeks to encourage all Indians to be patriotic. This year's Army Day Parade will take place in Pune, which is also home to the Southern Command Headquarters and the National Defence Academy (NDA).

What is Indian Army Day?

Every year on January 15, we mark Indian Army Day. On this day, the Indian Army was founded, signifying both India's military independence and the handover of power to Indian leadership after independence. The event promotes a strong sense of patriotism by honoring the valor and sacrifices made by warriors who devoted their life to the country. Instilling a sense of patriotism in Indians is another goal of this important day.

Indian Amy Day 2025: Theme

The 77th Army Day celebration has "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena" as its theme. The Indian Army will display its cutting-edge equipment and diverse combat strategies at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground. There will be parades, ethnic dances, military drills, and other activities in addition to the exhibitions.

Significance of Indian army day

The highest ranked military official, the commander-in-chief, is in charge of managing every branch of the nation's armed forces. General Sir Francis Butcher appointed Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit in 1949.

After becoming the first Indian commander-in-chief, he was one of only two Indian Army leaders to be appointed to the position of field marshal. This was the first instance of an Indian general leading the Indian Army. In honor of the Indian Army's independence from British domination, Indian Army Day was first observed on April 1, 1895, but was subsequently moved to January 15, 1948.

Through activities intended to bring military personnel and civilians together in a special way, this important day honors the fallen warriors. One of the strongest armies in the world is acknowledged to be the Indian Army. This day serves to emphasize their significance, commitment, and outstanding service.

How can I get to Pune for the Army Day Parade?

For the first time, the Indian Army has developed a digital seat-booking system that is simple and available to all residents. The ADP 25 app, which is accessible on both the iOS and Android operating systems, allows interested parties to register. Participants must use their Aadhaar-linked cellphone number and complete the app's face scan verification in order to register. This procedure guarantees everyone who wants to see the march safe and easy access.