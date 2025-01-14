IMD aims at zero-error forecast up to 3 days, zero disaster deaths by 2047

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which celebrated its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, has targeted zero-error weather forecasting up to three days, and 90 per cent accuracy in forecasting up to five days by 2047, a “Vision Document” released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed.

The document that maps current gaps in weather forecasting and merges the outcome with futuristic developments in science and technology, has also targeted zero loss of life for all types of severe weather events by enabling disaster managers, stakeholders, and the general public to take early action following early accurate warning.

It has targets set for next two years, next 10 years, that is till 2035, and next 22 years, that is till 2047.

For severe weather forecast up to seven days, it has targeted an 80 per cent accuracy by 2047, and 70 per cent accuracy for events up to 10 days. Severe weather includes heavy rains, strong winds, floods, etc.

The IMD has also aimed at 100 per cent detection of all types of severe weather right up to the village and household level, with augmentation of meteorological observational systems up to village level supported by remote-sensing systems such as much-improved radars and satellites by 2047.

In his address, Modi, who released the Vision Document titled “Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam”, urged scientists to develop warning systems for earthquakes. He noted that advanced weather forecasts have significantly reduced casualties and minimised economic losses caused by cyclones, boosting investor confidence and building economic resilience. The PM also lauded the IMD as a symbol of India's scientific journey.

The PM also launched “ Mission Mausam ” for developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

"Meteorology offers the most important support for disaster management capability of any country. To minimise the impact of natural disasters, we need to maximise the efficiency of meteorology," Modi said.

He further said that India's disaster management capabilities have significantly improved due to advancements in meteorological technology, which has proved to be beneficial not only for the country but also for the global community.

"Today, our Flash Flood Guidance System provides critical information to neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka," Modi said.

The PM quoted from scriptures and ancient texts to highlight India's rich history of expertise in understanding weather patterns. He said traditional knowledge was well documented, refined, and deeply studied in ancient texts like the Vedas, Samhitas, and Surya Siddhanta, Tamil Nadu's Sangam literature, and the folk literature of Ghagh Bhaddari in the North.