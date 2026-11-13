Karnataka at 70: Growing richer, spending more on social services

The composition of Karnataka’s public spending has shifted towards social services. Social expenditure rose from 36 per cent of revenue spending in 2013–14 to 39.8 per cent in 2024–25, and is budgeted to reach 47.2 per cent in 2025–26. Meanwhile, revenue expenditure’s overall share of the total budget has moderated from around 83 per cent to 76.1 per cent, leaving capital outlay to account for 16.6 per cent in the 2025–26 budget estimates. This marks a growing portion of revenue spending being channeled into social services, even as capital outlay accounts for a smaller slice of the overall budget. Importantly, “social expenditure” is a broad accounting bucket — encompassing education, health care and urban development alongside social welfare — and should not be interpreted as spending on direct welfare schemes alone.