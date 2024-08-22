Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC to resume hearing shortly, CBI submits status report in court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detectives on Wednesday conducted technical tests on the vehicle used by the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the medical establishment, an officer said. They also questioned the driver of the vehicle that Ghosh was using as the principal of the RGKMCH, he said. "Forensic experts have examined the vehicle to find out the details of its movements. We are also trying to know whether the vehicle was used to carry something. We have also spoken to the driver of the vehicle to find out the details," he told PTI.The CBI on Wednesday continued quizzing Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day as a part of their probe into the murder, he said.

The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing petitions related to the sexual assault and killing of a medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has presented its status report on the investigation. Following a directive from the Supreme Court issued on August 20, the CBI was instructed to submit its investigative findings in a confidential manner to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.