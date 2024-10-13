Latest LIVE: Body of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem

The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified that government officers will still be welcome at the Governor's residence, but they must have the Chief Minister's authorisation for official matters. This clarification came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan remarked that officers were visiting Raj Bhavan without prior approval from the Chief Minister. The clarification aimed to address misunderstandings about officer visits. Earlier, Governor Khan had criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks regarding gold smuggling, questioning if it was his responsibility to inform the President about activities threatening national security. "If I become aware of activities detrimental to the country's security, isn't it my duty to report to the President?" he stated.

On Sunday morning, police shifted the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital, part of the Mumbai municipal corporation, for a postmortem. Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday. His body was moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., according to an official. The incident occurred at Kher Nagar, near his son's office, around 9:30 p.m., where Siddique was ambushed and shot by the assailants. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those involved in the killing of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large. "I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two individuals, from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been arrested. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those responsible," Shinde stated in Thane. Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was declared dead after succumbing to his injuries.