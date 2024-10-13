Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Body of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Body of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem

Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Baba Siddiqui
Baba Siddiqui (File Image)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On Sunday morning, police shifted the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital, part of the Mumbai municipal corporation, for a postmortem. Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday. His body was moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., according to an official. The incident occurred at Kher Nagar, near his son's office, around 9:30 p.m., where Siddique was ambushed and shot by the assailants. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those involved in the killing of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large. "I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two individuals, from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been arrested. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those responsible," Shinde stated in Thane. Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was declared dead after succumbing to his injuries.
The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified that government officers will still be welcome at the Governor's residence, but they must have the Chief Minister's authorisation for official matters. This clarification came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan remarked that officers were visiting Raj Bhavan without prior approval from the Chief Minister. The clarification aimed to address misunderstandings about officer visits. Earlier, Governor Khan had criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks regarding gold smuggling, questioning if it was his responsibility to inform the President about activities threatening national security. "If I become aware of activities detrimental to the country's security, isn't it my duty to report to the President?" he stated.

Key Events

10:00 AM

Senior officers from Mumbai Crime Branch questioning 2 arrested accused in Baba Siddique's killing

9:07 AM

NCP cancels all party programmes scheduled for today over killing of Baba Siddique

8:54 AM

Police confirm Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in Baba Siddique's killing: Reports

8:14 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vows strict action after Baba Siddique's killing, 2 arrested

8:12 AM

Body of Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem

10:00 AM

Senior officers from Mumbai Crime Branch questioning 2 arrested accused in Baba Siddique's killing

Senior officers from Mumbai Crime Branch are questioning both the arrested accused. The accused were paid in advance for this work. They had received arms delivery a few days ago. The accused have been questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch officials for the last 8 hours, says Mumbai Police.

9:07 AM

NCP cancels all party programmes scheduled for today over killing of Baba Siddique

After Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, the party has cancelled all its programmes scheduled for today. In a post on X, the NCP announced, 'In light of the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programmes for October 13, Sunday, are cancelled.' Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night.

9:01 AM

The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji shocking and saddening: Rahul Gandhi

On the murder of Baba Siddique, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweets, 'The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail'

8:54 AM

Police confirm Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in Baba Siddique's killing: Reports

Police have confirmed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, according to reports. It is also reported that Siddique's son, MLA Zeeshan, is not allowing the postmortem of his father's body.

8:52 AM

Serious indictment of crumbling law & order: Congress on Baba Siddique killing

The Congress said the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra and demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. The shocking incident prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where assembly elections are expected to be held next month. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic demise of Siddique is shocking beyond words.

8:43 AM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple. The CM listened to  grievances of people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.
 

8:31 AM

Security beefed up outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Security has been beefed up outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence at Malabar Hill in Mumbai after NCP leader Baba Siddique shooting incident.

8:24 AM

Restoration work underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division

Restoration work is underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division where 12-13 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were derailed after it collided with a goods train, on Friday evening. No casualties were reported however 19 people were injured. 

8:15 AM

Kerala govt officers need CM's approval for official visits: Raj Bhavan

The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified that government officers will still be welcome at the Governor's residence, but they must have the Chief Minister's authorisation for official matters. This clarification came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent remarks about officers visiting Raj Bhavan without prior approval from the CM.

8:14 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vows strict action after Baba Siddique's killing, 2 arrested

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands, following the killing of former State Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," CM Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large. He further expressed confidence that the remaining suspect would soon be apprehended.

8:12 AM

Body of Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem

Today morning, police shifted the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanEknath ShindeBaba SiddiqueNCPMumbaiMaharashtraKerala govtMaharashtra governmentKerala

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story