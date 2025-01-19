Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai Police arrested a man from Thane early Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Khan was stabbed multiple times in his apartment during the early hours of Thursday and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where doctors successfully performed surgery to remove a 2.5-inch blade. The hospital confirmed that Khan has been moved from the ICU to a regular room and is recovering well. While he is currently "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday to inaugurate multiple projects during his visit. He was welcomed at Vijayawada airport by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other dignitaries before proceeding to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, as per an official statement. Shah is set to inaugurate the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force near Vijayawada, along with other projects. The Centre has scheduled a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to address their demands, breaking the deadlock over resuming talks. The farmers have been pushing for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Following the announcement, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on the 54th day of his fast-unto-death, agreed to accept medical assistance. However, he will continue his indefinite fast until the MSP demand is legally assured, said Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, another farmer leader. The breakthrough came after a delegation from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal and held discussions with representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who have been leading the 11-month-long agitation.