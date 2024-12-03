LIVE news: PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

Farmers staging a protest demonstration have continued their dharna at the Delhi-Noida border. On Monday, farmers from various regions of Uttar Pradesh attempted to march toward Delhi but were intercepted at the Delhi-Noida border, where they subsequently commenced their protest, demanding fair compensation for government-acquired agricultural lands. The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups, comes amid heightened security measures and traffic advisories in the Noida-Delhi region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should immediately accept the "genuine demands" of farmers affected by the Greater Noida, Noida, Yamuna Expressway, UPSIDC and other projects, the SKM said on Monday and added that their sit-in stir would continue till the demands were met. In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella organisation of 12 farmers' bodies -- said the farmers successfully organised a militant and massive "Delhi Kooch (March to Delhi)" on Monday under its banner to bring their issue to the notice of Parliament, which is sitting for the Winter Session.Thousands of farmers dared barricades, barbed wires, trucks and shipping containers put on their way to Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police, it claimed. The farmers are now sitting on a dharna at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway.

Refuting speculation of a deadlock over the Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar asserted on Monday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not the reason behind the delay in forming Maharashtra's new government. The BJP and its allies emerged triumphant in the the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024. The BJP is the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, bagging 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, wheras the NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership won 41 seats.