Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

News updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi, modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Farmers staging a protest demonstration have continued their dharna at the Delhi-Noida border. On Monday, farmers from various regions of Uttar Pradesh attempted to march toward Delhi but were intercepted at the Delhi-Noida border, where they subsequently commenced their protest, demanding fair compensation for government-acquired agricultural lands. The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups, comes amid heightened security measures and traffic advisories in the Noida-Delhi region. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should immediately accept the "genuine demands" of farmers affected by the Greater Noida, Noida, Yamuna Expressway, UPSIDC and other projects, the SKM said on Monday and added that their sit-in stir would continue till the demands were met. In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella organisation of 12 farmers' bodies -- said the farmers successfully organised a militant and massive "Delhi Kooch (March to Delhi)" on Monday under its banner to bring their issue to the notice of Parliament, which is sitting for the Winter Session.Thousands of farmers dared barricades, barbed wires, trucks and shipping containers put on their way to Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police, it claimed.  The farmers are now sitting on a dharna at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway. 

  Refuting speculation of a deadlock over the Chief Minister's post, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar asserted on Monday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not the reason behind the delay in forming Maharashtra's new government. The BJP and its allies emerged triumphant  in the the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024. The BJP is the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, bagging 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, wheras the NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership won 41 seats.
 

Key Events

11:54 AM

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

11:39 AM

President Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Tuesday for five-day tour

11:18 AM

Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passes away

11:08 AM

Cyclone Fengal updates: Rahul asks Cong workers to help administration in relief work

10:50 AM

PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

10:20 AM

India tops global list for mobile malware attacks: Zscaler Report

10:11 AM

Traffic jam near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida

9:54 AM

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal serves as a 'sewadar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar

9:43 AM

Prohibitory orders in place as Maharashtra village plans 'repoll' with ballot papers

9:30 AM

We seek compensation, jobs, says protesting farmer

9:25 AM

US President-elect Donald Trump to visit Paris on Dec 7, attend historic Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening

9:14 AM

Jammu-Kashmir updates: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Dachigam forest

9:11 AM

Farmers' protest LIVE: Police personnel deployed at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida

9:06 AM

Protesting farmers continue their dharna at the Delhi-Noida border

11:54 AM

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dachhigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to the Army. Officials in Srinagar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachhigam which turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on a search party.

11:39 AM

President Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Tuesday for five-day tour

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday for a five-day tour of Odisha during which she will attend several programmes, including Navy Day celebrations in Puri. Upon her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 5 pm, the President is scheduled to unveil a statue of Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, a sacred place for Santals, in the city, according to her official itinerary.

11:18 AM

Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passes away

Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passed away on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. He was 76. Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, they said. A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.
 

11:08 AM

Cyclone Fengal updates: Rahul asks Cong workers to help administration in relief work

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed "devastating" the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible. Cyclone Fengal emerged as a low-pressure area on November 23 and caused unprecedented devastation across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

10:50 AM

PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

Villupuram district in north Tamil Nadu continued to reel under unprecedented flooding on Monday following extremely heavy rainfall, virtually blocking access to villages and residential colonies as bridges and roads were submerged and inundating huge acreage of standing crops. In Tiruvannamalai, tragedy unfolded as five bodies were recovered from a house crushed by a boulder that rolled down a hilltop following a mud slip on the night of December 1 during rains.

10:20 AM

India tops global list for mobile malware attacks: Zscaler Report

"India has become the top global target for mobile malware attacks, accounting for 28 per cent of the total, surpassing the United States (27.3 per cent) and Canada (15.9 per cent). This significant jump from its 3rd place ranking last year underscores the critical need for Indian enterprises to adopt robust security measures, especially amid the rapid digital transformation and increasing cyber threats," the report said.

10:11 AM

Traffic jam near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida

A traffic congestion occurred near the Mahamaya Flyover as a result of farmers' protest at the Dalit Prerna Sthal located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

9:54 AM

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal serves as a 'sewadar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday had directed the senior Akali leader to perform as a 'sewadar', and wash dishes and clean shoes as part of 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for the 'mistakes' committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

9:43 AM

Prohibitory orders in place as Maharashtra village plans 'repoll' with ballot papers

The sub-divisional magistrate on Monday imposed prohibitory orders  in Maharashtra's Malshiras assembly segment, under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, from December 2 to 5 in the area to avoid any conflict or law and order situation due to the "repoll" plan of some locals, an official said.

9:30 AM

We seek compensation, jobs, says protesting farmer

 "In 1985-1986, NTPC acquired the land of 2200 farmers. They gave a total of  182 jobs. They had said that whichever family loses its land will get a job. But they did not fulfil their promises and have given almost no compensation. We want compensation and jobs," a protesting farmer told news agency ANI.

9:25 AM

US President-elect Donald Trump to visit Paris on Dec 7, attend historic Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening

US President-elect Donald Trump will visit Paris over the weekend to attend the re-opening of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral. Considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture, the 13th century cathedral was destroyed in a fire on April 15, 2019. It took five years to completely restore the historic building.

9:14 AM

Jammu-Kashmir updates: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Dachigam forest

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest after receiving specific intelligence inputs.Dachigam is a national park on the outskirts of the city.

9:11 AM

Farmers' protest LIVE: Police personnel deployed at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida

Farmers demanding adequate compensation for their lands acquired by the government marched towards Delhi on Monday but were stopped at the Noida-Delhi border where they sat on a dharna.

9:06 AM

Protesting farmers continue their dharna at the Delhi-Noida border

Security personnel deployed at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida as protesting farmers continue their sit-in protest.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiElon MuskBJPCongressBangladeshUberIsrael-PalestineUkraine

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story