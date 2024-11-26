LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said India remained firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also recalled the loss of lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and urged people to be united and determined to end terrorism. Adityanath also paid tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the attack. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to a health issue. Hospital sources said that the situation is not an emergency and the condition is stable. President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex, now called the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations on the Samvidhan Divas. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. “We will sit in the very same chamber where the Constituent Assembly sittings happened and the Constitution was adopted." Delhi’s Air Quality Index remains in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB. Following the CAQM’s directive to conduct all classes up to Standard 12 in a hybrid mode, the Delhi Directorate of Education instructed schools to comply with the order. The CAQM mandated that state governments in the NCR ensure hybrid learning—combining physical and online classes wherever feasible—in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Andhra Pradesh government is reviewing files to assess the possibility of cancelling a power supply contract linked to the Adani Group. Gautam Adani, and seven others have been charged in the US with allegedly paying $265 million in bribes to unnamed Indian officials to secure solar power contracts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between 2021 and 2022. State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav told that the government is examining internal records from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct occurred.
Our nation thrive with remarkable economic growth: VP Dhankhar
10:57 AM
Four killed, 16 injured in van-truck collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar
Four women were killed and 16 others injured when their pickup van collided with a truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.The van, which was carrying 20 passengers, was traveling from Shiyani village in Limbdi taluka to Somnath. Two women died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
10:42 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah, other leaders extend wishes on 'Samvidhan Diwas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the nation on Tuesday, marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, celebrated as Constitution Day. In a post on X, he wrote, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution." Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, describing the Constitution as a "mantra of national unity and integrity" that guarantees justice and equal rights.
10:21 AM
India since independence has had a transformative journey: CJI during Constitution Day celebration
At the Constitution Day celebration of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna says "India, since independence, has had a transformative journey from a nation which under the aftermaths of the horror of partition, widespread illiteracy, poverty and hunger, lack of a robust democratic system of checks and balances resulting in self doubt has emerged today as a mature and a vibrant democracy, a self-assured nation, a geopolitical leader."
10:05 AM
President Murmu, CM Yogi, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said India remained firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also recalled the loss of lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and urged people to be united and determined to end terrorism.
9:34 AM
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das admitted to hospital in Chennai due to acidity
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern, said RBI spokesperson.
9:20 AM
PM Modi expresses condolences on the demise of Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia
PM Modi wrote on X, "Shri Shashikant Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the world of industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the businesses landscape of India. He also set high benchmarks for innovation and growth. He was always full of ideas, always discussing how we can make our country better. Shashi Ji’s demise is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."
9:15 AM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to hospital, condition stable
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to a health issue. Hospital sources said that the situation is not an emergency and the condition is stable.
9:05 AM
Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81
Iconic industrialist and Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81.
8:39 AM
Maharashtra government reinstates IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as DGP
The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) following the assembly elections, according to a state home department order. Congress had previously called for her removal.
8:33 AM
Andhra Pradesh govt mulls next steps on Adani, if power deal can be scrapped
Andhra Pradesh is reviewing government records to determine whether it can cancel a power supply contract associated with the Adani Group. Gautam Adani, has been indicted in the US, with allegations of bribes paid to secure power purchase agreements with the state’s electricity distribution companies. State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the government is thoroughly examining files from the previous administration, during which the alleged misconduct occurred.
8:14 AM
Delhi’s air quality continues to remains in the 'Very Poor' category
A thin layer of smog covered the National Capital as the air quality continues to deteriorate. The Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category as per the CPCB.
8:11 AM
President to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption
President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex, now called the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations on the Samvidhan Divas.