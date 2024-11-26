LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said India remained firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also recalled the loss of lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and urged people to be united and determined to end terrorism. Adityanath also paid tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the attack. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to a health issue. Hospital sources said that the situation is not an emergency and the condition is stable. President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex, now called the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution and will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the celebrations on the Samvidhan Divas. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. “We will sit in the very same chamber where the Constituent Assembly sittings happened and the Constitution was adopted." Delhi’s Air Quality Index remains in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB. Following the CAQM’s directive to conduct all classes up to Standard 12 in a hybrid mode, the Delhi Directorate of Education instructed schools to comply with the order. The CAQM mandated that state governments in the NCR ensure hybrid learning—combining physical and online classes wherever feasible—in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Andhra Pradesh government is reviewing files to assess the possibility of cancelling a power supply contract linked to the Adani Group. Gautam Adani, and seven others have been charged in the US with allegedly paying $265 million in bribes to unnamed Indian officials to secure solar power contracts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir between 2021 and 2022. State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav told that the government is examining internal records from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct occurred.