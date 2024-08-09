LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

The top court will also hear the bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case, probed separately by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sisodia was taken into custody by the CBI in February 2023 and later by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a month later in connection with the probe into the irregularities in the liquor policy of 2021-22. The SC bench will deliver the verdict on whether Sisodia is entitled to be released on bail, more than 16 months after his arrest in February 2023. The agencies stated that the petition was not maintainable as Sisodia was required to first approach the trial court.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea today requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 exam, which is currently scheduled for August 11, 2024, with two separate sessions. This decision came after advocate Anas Tanwir brought the matter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's attention on Thursday, emphasising the need for an urgent hearing. The petitioners argue that exam candidates are facing logistical challenges due to the short notice provided. The list of allocated cities was only released on July 31, and the specific test center locations, along with admit cards, were made available just on August 8. This leaves candidates with very little time to make necessary travel arrangements to reach their designated exam centers.