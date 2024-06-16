Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to arrive in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday, June 16, on his first visit after becoming the Union Agriculture Minister. Chouhan had taken charge of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet on June 11. He has also been given the charge of the Ministry of Rural Development. In his political career spanning three-decades, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a position in the Union cabinet for the first time.
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have pledged to provide support for infrastructure projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). To this, the G7 released a joint statement after the end of the three-day summit in Italy. The G7 aims to bolster cooperation for better cooperation in the field of infrastructure and investments. Key projects include financing efforts of corridors like the Lobito, Luzon, Middle, and India-Middle East-Europe.
Central banks around the world are concenred about the looming inflation concerns before joining the global interest-rate cutting cycle. Days after the Federal Reserve pared back projections for US monetary easing this year, policymakers from the UK to Australia are likely to signal that they’re still not convinced enough about disinflation to start lowering borrowing costs themselves, a Bloomberg report said.
Eid-al-Adha celebrations: Preparations underway at goat market in Jaipur
Preparations underway at the goat market in Jaipur ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid.
8:58 AM
Swami Sivananda attends an event in Mumbai ahead of International Yoga Day
125-year-old Padma Shri awardee yoga practitioner Swami Sivananda attends an event in Mumbai ahead of International Yoga Day (on June 21), PTI reported. He was awarded Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022.
8:47 AM
Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra
Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri of the Sacred Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.
8:36 AM
Delhi water crisis: Okhla residents receive water through tankers amid shortages
Water is being supplied through tankers to Delhi locals in the Okhla area, amid water shortage in the national capital this summer, ANI reported.
8:29 AM
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with passengers on a train from Delhi to Bhopal
8:25 AM
HM Shah to review J-K security situation, preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, June 16. In addition to this, the home minister will also review the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage set to start on June 29.
8:20 AM
Delhi Metro services begin at 6 AM today to cater to UPSC aspirants
Metro train services on Phase-III sections began at 6:00 AM instead of 8 AM to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC today, ANI reported.
8:10 AM
As global central banks consider rate cuts, inflation worries loom
Central banks around the world are concenred about the looming inflation concerns before joining the global interest-rate cutting cycle. Days after the Federal Reserve pared back projections for US monetary easing this year, policymakers from the UK to Australia are likely to signal that they’re still not convinced enough about disinflation to start lowering borrowing costs themselves, a Bloomberg report said.
8:09 AM
G7 countries pledge to support infrastructure projects like IMEC
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have pledged to provide support for infrastructure projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). To this, the G7 released a joint statement after the end of the three-day summit in Italy. The G7 aims to bolster cooperation for better cooperation in the field of infrastructure and investments. Key projects include financing efforts of corridors like the Lobito, Luzon, Middle, and India-Middle East-Europe.
8:06 AM
Former MP CM Shivraj to pay his first visit to Bhopal after becoming Union minister
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to arrive in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday, June 16, on his first visit after becoming the Union Agriculture Minister. Chouhan had taken charge of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet on June 11. He has also been given the charge of the Ministry of Rural Development. In his political career spanning three-decades, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a position in the Union cabinet for the first time.