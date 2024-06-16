The Group of Seven (G7) nations have pledged to provide support for infrastructure projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). To this, the G7 released a joint statement after the end of the three-day summit in Italy. The G7 aims to bolster cooperation for better cooperation in the field of infrastructure and investments. Key projects include financing efforts of corridors like the Lobito, Luzon, Middle, and India-Middle East-Europe.

Central banks around the world are concenred about the looming inflation concerns before joining the global interest-rate cutting cycle. Days after the Federal Reserve pared back projections for US monetary easing this year, policymakers from the UK to Australia are likely to signal that they’re still not convinced enough about disinflation to start lowering borrowing costs themselves, a Bloomberg report said.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to arrive in the state capital Bhopal on Sunday, June 16, on his first visit after becoming the Union Agriculture Minister. Chouhan had taken charge of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet on June 11. He has also been given the charge of the Ministry of Rural Development. In his political career spanning three-decades, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a position in the Union cabinet for the first time.